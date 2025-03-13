Caspersmile invests in Patient Convenience with New UK Scan Centers

Caspersmile launches UK scan centers, offering quick, precise 3D dental scans for £125 to enhance patient convenience and treatment flexibility.

This is an excellent opportunity for both clinics and patients across the UK. It's a great example of how technology is improving access to quality orthodontic care.” — Dr. Ardra

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caspersmile, a leading provider of clear aligner solutions, is making its process even more convenient for customers across the UK. This new offering enhances the flexibility of Caspersmile’s remote treatment model, allowing customers to choose the method that best suits their needs.

The introduction of scan centers will allow patients to book appointments at convenient locations and have trained professionals perform quick and precise 3D scans of their teeth for just £125.

"This is an excellent opportunity for both clinics and patients across the UK," said Dr. Ardra, a renowned dentist. "Clinics can become part of the Caspersmile network to expand their services, while patients benefit from the convenience of getting their 3D scans done quickly and accurately at trusted locations. It's a great example of how technology is improving access to quality orthodontic care."

To get started, patients simply need to visit the Caspersmile website to schedule an appointment at a location that works best for them. Following the 3D scan, Caspersmile’s dental experts will create a personalized treatment plan tailored to each patient's unique smile journey.

About Caspersmile

Caspersmile is a leader in affordable and convenient teeth straightening solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer experience, the brand offers remote orthodontic care through clear aligners, designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.