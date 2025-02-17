Global Recipe App Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the Recipe app Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Over recent years, the recipe app market size has seen remarkable growth, soaring from $1.25 billion in 2024 to a predicted $1.41 billion in 2025, chalked up to a substantial compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.5%. This growth in the historic period is driven by a rise in home cooking trends, increased health consciousness, technological advancements in mobile apps, the popularity of culinary content on social media, the expansion of the digital food culture, and demand for personalized nutrition solutions.

The market is predicted to steadily increase at a CAGR of 13.2% over the next few years. Forecasts suggest the sector will grow to $2.32 billion in 2029. This projected growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an increasing adoption of fast lifestyles, awareness of nutritious and healthy meals, integration with smart kitchen devices, growth in vegan and specialized diets, personalized recipe recommendations through AI, and rising demand for convenience foods.

What Drives The Recipe app Market Growth?

In the foreseeable future, the popularity of cooking at home is expected to fuel the recipe app market. Cooking from home refers to preparing and creating meals within one's personal kitchen using personal kitchen appliances and ingredients. This trend is being driven by increased consumer desire for cost savings and a greater control over meal ingredients and health, particularly as a response to economic pressures and health consciousness. Using precut frozen fruit and vegetables to cook at home has become increasingly popular in light of the global pandemic. Therefore, the rising popularity of cooking at home is expected to spur further growth in the recipe app market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Recipe app Market?

In terms of industry players, major companies operating in the recipe app market include Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., Paprika Recipe Manager, HelloFresh, Instacart Maplebear Inc., Conde Nast, Weber Stephen Products HK Ltd., Blue Apron, BuzzFeed Inc., Food Network Kitchen, Cookpad Inc., ECR Software Corporation, and Love and Lemons, among others. These key industry players have been pivotal in driving the growth and innovation within the market.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Recipe app Market?

Companies are focusing on developing innovative technologies, such as AI-powered food and recipe platforms, to tailor suggestions based on individual tastes, dietary preferences, and cooking habits. For instance, in August 2023, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd launched Samsung Food, an AI-powered food and recipe platform in several countries. Built on the Whisk platform, this offering exemplifies the ongoing trend of AI integration within the food industry.

How Is The Recipe app Market Segmented?

The recipe app market is further segmented by type free and paid, offering ranging from recipes and meal plans to grocery lists and ratings, application including iPhone Operating System, Android, and other applications, and end-user ranging from budding cooks to food bloggers. Understanding these segments and subsegments is crucial for companies looking to position themselves favorably in the global market.

What is the Regional Analysis Of Recipe app Market?

North America has historically been the largest region in the recipe app market, with Asia-Pacific predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive scope of the report covers a wide range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

