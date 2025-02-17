A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award Announces Comprehensive Prize Package for 2024

A' Landscape Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award , a highly prestigious international design competition , announces its comprehensive prize package for the 2024-2025 competition period. The award program, established in 2008, recognizes excellence in landscape design, garden planning, and urban development through a rigorous blind peer-review process. This announcement marks a significant milestone in the award's mission to advance the field of landscape design by incentivizing creators and innovators to develop superior projects that benefit society.The A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award addresses the growing need for sustainable, innovative, and human-centric landscape solutions in urban and natural environments. This recognition program serves as a catalyst for advancing industry standards by highlighting exceptional achievements in landscape architecture, garden design, and urban planning. The award celebrates designs that demonstrate excellence in functionality, sustainability, and aesthetic appeal while contributing to environmental preservation and community well-being.Eligible participants include landscape architects, urban planners, garden designers , municipalities, landscape design companies, and environmental design firms. The competition welcomes entries across various categories, including public spaces, residential landscapes, botanical gardens, and ecological restoration projects. Submissions for the 2024-2025 cycle are accepted until February 28th, 2025, with results announced on May 1st, 2025. Each entry undergoes evaluation based on innovation, functionality, aesthetic quality, and social impact.The evaluation process involves a distinguished international jury panel comprising academics, design professionals, and industry experts. Entries are assessed anonymously through a blind peer-review system based on pre-established criteria including environmental sustainability, technical innovation, social impact, and aesthetic achievement. This methodology ensures fair and unbiased evaluation of all submissions.Winners receive an extensive prize package that includes the prestigious A' Design Award winner logo, a 3D-printed metal trophy, and inclusion in the hardcover yearbook. Additional benefits encompass international exhibition opportunities, worldwide PR campaigns, translation services to 100+ languages, and invitation to the exclusive gala-night ceremony. The prize aims to provide winners with valuable tools for global recognition and professional growth.The A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award maintains its philanthropic mission of fostering innovation in landscape design that enhances quality of life and environmental sustainability. By recognizing outstanding achievements in landscape architecture and garden design, the award program aims to inspire solutions that address contemporary challenges in urban planning and environmental conservation.Interested parties may learn more at:About A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design AwardThe A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award stands as a distinguished competition platform recognizing excellence in landscape architecture and garden design. The program celebrates innovative solutions that enhance urban spaces, promote environmental sustainability, and improve quality of life. Through rigorous evaluation criteria and blind peer-review processes, the award identifies and promotes designs that demonstrate exceptional creativity, functionality, and positive social impact. The competition serves as a catalyst for advancing the landscape design industry by providing winners with extensive international exposure and recognition.About A' Design AwardA' Design Award represents a prestigious international design competition dedicated to recognizing excellence across multiple design disciplines. Established in 2008 and based in Como, Italy, the competition employs a rigorous blind peer-review process with standardized evaluation criteria. The award program aims to promote global appreciation for good design by incentivizing creators to develop superior products and projects that benefit society. Through its comprehensive prize package and extensive promotional initiatives, A' Design Award provides winners with valuable opportunities for international recognition and professional growth.

