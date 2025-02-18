BW crane Launches New Container Straddle Carrier

straddle carrier

BW crane has recently unveiled a state - of - the - art straddle carrier designed specifically for container transportation.

JINGJIANG, JIANGSU, CHINA, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 10, 2024, it was announced that BW CRANE, a subsidiary of Jiangsu BW, achieved a remarkable feat at the end of last year by successfully developing high - performance straddle carriers Renowned for their powerful load - handling capacity, the carriers can lift up to 60 - ton heavyweights, which is equivalent to the weight of two fully - loaded containers. They also feature precise operation, enabling accurate movement and placement of goods. Their stability is top - notch, allowing them to function well in various terrains.In addition to their high - performance operation, these straddle carriers are cost - effective in the long run. They have low maintenance requirements, reducing overall operating costs for users.BW CRANE, with a long - standing reputation as a leader in heavy - machinery innovation, has always been committed to R & D. The development of these advanced straddle carriers is a testament to its continuous pursuit of technological breakthroughs.BW CRANE's continuous pursuit of innovation and unwavering commitment to quality have firmly established it as a reliable partner in the heavy - machinery industry. This new development not only enriches the company's product portfolio but also injects new momentum into the international heavy - load transportation industry, promoting the development and evolution of the industry.For more information,you can click our website: https://jsbwcrane.com/

