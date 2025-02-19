RevSure.ai Achieves 350% YoY Growth, Expands Enterprise Adoption for AI-Powered Full-Funnel Attribution

The shift toward AI-driven GTM strategies is accelerating, and our growth reflects that. Enterprise leaders aren’t just tracking attribution—they’re driving measurable revenue impact with AI.” — Deepinder Singh, CEO and Founder of RevSure.ai

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevSure.ai, an enterprise-grade Full-Funnel Attribution AI solution designed for complex B2B go-to-market motions, today announced 350% year-over-year growth, driven by adoption from industry leaders—including Glean, Saviynt, Zscaler, Gainsight, and Agent.ai.With fragmented data and attribution challenges affecting GTM teams, RevSure.ai offers an AI-powered approach to improve visibility and decision-making. By combining predictive and generative AI, the platform provides actionable insights that help Marketing, Sales, and Revenue Operations teams make more informed, data-driven decisions.“The shift toward AI-driven, data-first GTM strategies is accelerating, and our growth reflects that transformation,” said Deepinder Singh, CEO and Founder of RevSure.ai . “Enterprise leaders aren’t just tracking attribution—they’re enhancing pipeline efficiency, improving forecasting, and driving measurable revenue impact with AI. The future of B2B attribution isn’t about collecting more data; it’s about making smarter, faster decisions with Full Funnel AI.”In 2024, RevSure.ai was recognized for its contributions to AI-driven B2B attribution, earning multiple industry accolades:- Most Innovative Use of AI at SaaStock, highlighting its role in improving marketing spend allocation, lead prioritization, and buyer journey insights.- Top AI Platform of the Year at CyberMarketing Con 2024, acknowledging its impact on helping cybersecurity companies refine their GTM strategies.“At RevSure.ai, we’re embedding AI into daily GTM operations—not just for insights, but for action,” said Alex Cox, VP, Global GTM at RevSure.ai . “Our platform surfaces real-time recommendations, prioritizes opportunities, and empowers GTM teams to act with confidence. Seeing industry leaders trust us to power their growth is incredibly exciting—and we’re just getting started.”RevSure.ai’s growth reflects the increasing adoption of AI-driven attribution and intelligence. As enterprises look to AI for better pipeline visibility, more accurate revenue forecasting, and improved GTM efficiency, RevSure continues to enhance its full-funnel attribution and predictive capabilities.About RevSureRevSure is a Full-Funnel AI Solution that enables modern B2B GTM teams to 3X their pipeline and confidently prove marketing ROI. Unlike legacy attribution tools, RevSure combines full-funnel visibility with predictive intelligence and active recommendations, equipping high-growth marketing teams with the data they need to drive revenue at every stage.RevSure.ai is backed by Neotribe Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Operator Collective, and prominent angel investors.For more information, visit www.revsure.ai or contact sales@revsure.ai.

