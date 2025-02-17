Stretto Inc., Fujimi Incorporated, and SBI Life with NuSummit Win Findability Sciences Global AI Awards 2025

Findability Sciences Logo

Findability Sciences Global AI Awards 2025 recognize organizations that have demonstrated exceptional AI adoption & delivered significant business impact.

The future belongs to enterprises that embrace AI not just as a tool, but as a transformational force. Our winners have proven that AI can eliminate inefficiencies and enhance decision-making.” — Anand Mahurkar, CEO, Findability Sciences

Award for Japan was won by Fujimi Incorporated ( www.Fujimi.com ). Dr. Hasashi Takeda, Head of Research and Development at Fujimi Incorporated in his video message said that working with Findability Sciences over last few years has helped them win this prestigious award and continue to be industry leaders. this prestigious award and continue to be industry leaders.In India, Findability Sciences has partnered with NuSummit (formerly known as NSE IT) for offering jointly AI solutions to the financial services industry. SBI Life ( www.sbilife.co.in ), a leading life insurance company in India, is the user of Findability Sciences' Business Process Co-Pilot which was deployed in collaboration with NuSummit. While receiving the award, Laxmikant Mandhare, Senior Vice President and Head – Data and Insights and Shashikant Sankpal, Project Lead Manager of SBI Life said it was an incredible journey to work with Findability Sciences & NuSummit in deploying this AI solution and that they are looking for more use of AI in their business. Anand Krishnamurthi, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Global Delivery and Nitin Gundawar, Vice President and Practice Head – Data Analytics and AI of NuSummit acknowledged how the partnership with Findability Sciences is helping them offer cutting edge solutions in the industry and expressed immense joy for winning this award.Findability Sciences' Agentic Workflow Engine, a next-gen AI framework combines Enterprise Forecasting and GenAI-powered Business Process Co-Pilots. By integrating AI into core business functions, winners and nominees have witnessed enhanced decision-making, operational efficiency, and substantial cost savings, reinforcing their leadership in AI adoption.About Findability SciencesFindability Sciences is a global AI solutions provider enabling enterprises to unlock the power of data and AI. Through its proprietary Enterprise Forecasting and GenAI-powered Business Process Co-Pilots, the company helps businesses drive intelligent automation, decision-making, and ROI-driven transformation.

