Savannah’s Everard Auctions presents estate paintings, furniture, decoratives, luxe couture and jewelry, Feb. 25-27

Bulgari 18K gold cocktail ring with Fancy Intense Yellow diamond, 6.52 carats, flanked by pair of clear white diamonds weighing 1.03 carats. GIA Certified. Estimate: $90,000-$120,000 Fred Williams (Australian, 1927-1982), ‘Loxton Landscape,’ gouache on Arches paper, signed. Size: 29 5/8in wide by 21¼in (sight). Estimate: $20,000-$30,000 Valentino long blue mink vest with leather-studded vertical inserts on both sides. Valentino label inside collar. Estate of Ann Lytle. Estimate: $1,200-$3,000 Clark Hulings (1922-2011), ‘Louisiana Shack,’ oil on canvas, 1964. originally purchased from Grand Central Gallery, NYC, Sept. 1964; thence by family descent. Estimate: $40,000-$60,000 Ivan Bailey (Georgia, 1945-2013), wrought-iron low table with base having avian and botanical motif; glass inset top. Estimate: $2,000-$4,000

Featured: Bulgari cocktail ring with 6.52ct Fancy Intense Yellow diamond; European designer fashion & handbags, Swiss watches, international selection of art

Our fine art selection includes American, European and Asian works, plus two entries by revered Australian artists Fred Williams and Sir Russell Drysdale.” — Amanda Everard, Owner, Everard Auctions

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everard has just the remedy for those winter blues – an exciting February 25-27 Southern Estates Auction that’s guaranteed to put a spring in every collector’s step. Rivaling any premier selection offered by Everard since hosting their first auction event in 2003, the March lineup includes beautifully curated fine and decorative art objects, as well as luxury goods from long-held collections and gracious Southern estates. Property from the Estate of Ann Lytle will delight fashionistas with its high-quality designerwear; while additional consignments are ready to impress in categories ranging from Swedish Art Moderne furniture and decoratives to Midcentury Modern lighting and décor, fine American and English furniture, and ever-popular Southern regional art. Day 3 will put on a show of its own with a dazzling array of precious jewelry, elegant Swiss watches, fashions by the most celebrated names in French and Italian couture; and European designer handbags.The fine art category spans many different genres. One standout lot is a graphite-on-paper work by Lebanese-American artist and author Gibran Kahlil Gibran titled How Far the Immortal Looks. According to the consignor, the sketch came to him by descent and has been in his family since it was gifted by the artist to Kahlil’s patron and the consignor’s relative, Mary Haskell. Gibran was a philosophical essayist, novelist, poet and artist. He immigrated with his parents to Boston in 1895 and later studied in Beirut. Upon his return to Boston in 1903, he published his first literary essays, and in 1907, he met Savannahian Mary Haskell, who was his patron for life and made it possible for him to study art in Paris. In 1912, Gibran settled in New York City and devoted himself to writing literary essays and short stories – both in Arabic and English – as well as painting. He is best known as the author of The Prophet, which was first published in the United States in 1923 and became one of the best-selling books of all time. The Gibran artwork in Everard’s sale is estimated at $10,000-$15,000.Other fine art highlights include Southern regional works by such notable Savannah artists as Christopher A D Murphy, Christopher P H Murphy, Myrtle Jones and David Delong. A stunning sculptural wrought-iron low table by noted Georgia metalwork artist Ivan Bailey (1945-2013) has an appealing avian-and-botanical theme and is offered with a $2,000-$4,000 estimate.Works by top-tier Australian artists, Fred Williams and Sir Russell Drysdale, are also entered in the sale. A gouache-on-paper creation by Williams (1927-1982) titled Loxton Landscape could command a winning bid of $20,000-$30,000. There is no overstating Williams’ importance in the realm of Australian fine art or landscape art as a whole. He was honored with 70 solo exhibitions in Australian galleries and was the first Australian artist to hold a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Sir Russell Drysdale (1912-1981) was one of the first Australian artists to explore relationships between the unique landscape and indigenous peoples of the Land Down Under. His ink-on-paper depiction of a native man, titled Aborigine, is estimated at $3,000-$5,000.A striking oil-on-canvas Low Country scene by Clark Hulings (NY/LA/NM, 1922-2011) titled Louisiana Shack is a major artwork estimated at $40,000-$60,000. Listed in the artist’s catalogue raisonne, the painting has been with successive generations of the same family since its purchase from Grand Central Gallery, New York City, in September 1964. Hulings was born in Florida and raised in New Jersey. Over his lifetime, he resided in New York, Louisiana, and throughout Europe before settling in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 1972. Initially working as a portraitist in Louisiana, followed by time spent as a freelance illustrator in New York during the 1950s, Hulings dedicated himself to easel painting. He distinguished himself as an American Master painter and was eagerly sought after by private and corporate collectors, as well as museums and other institutions. This painting exemplifies Huling’s ability to depict the simple beauty of everyday people in tranquil rural settings.The second session, on February 26, is graced by pieces from a Philadelphia and New York collection and includes Swedish Art Moderne and Mid-Century Modern lighting and décor. An Italian Venini Murano oval 16-arm umber glass chandelier is expected to attract the attention of Midcentury design aficionados and has been estimated at $3,000-$5,000. It is well worth noting that items from this particular collection will be offered with no reserve, and all lots will open at $10.Another exceptional lighting lot is a circa-1810 French Empire patinated bronze and gilt bronze five-light chandelier from the collection of Michael Victor DeCook of Savannah, Georgia. This grand work of decorative and functional art, which has been electrified, is estimated at $3,000-$5,000.A stand-out furniture lot with distinguished provenance is a classical mahogany lyre-form card table with downswept legs terminating in animal-paw feet. Exhibiting absolute perfection in its balance and design, this masterful piece is attributed to the Scottish-American cabinetmaker Duncan Phyfe (1768-1854). The table is one of several items being deaccessioned by the Telfair Museums of Savannah. It retains a museum tag with the acquisition number 1942.17, and its auction estimate is $1,500-$2,500.Ann Lytle was a beloved Savannah figure who passed away in 2024. She was known for her signature style of dress that unapologetically combined artful patterns with vibrant hues to achieve an eccentric, utterly original result every time she stepped outside her charming Bull Street residence. Her eye-catching outfits were rivaled only by the colorful furniture and decorative art with which she filled her home, including 72 quirky designs by Mackenzie-Childs, to be auctioned on Day 2 (Feb. 26). Among the Mackenzie-Childs productions is a whimsically-painted settee estimated at $1,000-$1,500.Lytle’s magnificent collection of couture fashion and accessories will be sold in its entirety on Day 3 (Feb. 27). An ultra-chic Chanel cream calf leather matelassé En Vogue handbag estimated at $2,000-$3,000 is just one of many extremely desirable Chanel designs entered in the auction. The Chanels join an enviable group of luxury items from other prestigious brands, such as Dior, Valentino, Hermes, Cartier, Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Louis Vuitton and Loro Piana. Goods include daywear, outerwear, bags, shoes, hats and other accessories. A Valentino long blue mink vest with leather-studded vertical inserts on both sides carries an estimate of $2,000-$3,000.A large collection of fine jewelry is featured alongside the couture lots on Day 3. A showstopping GIA-certified 18K gold Bulgari Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond cocktail ring leads the offering with an estimate of $90,000-$120,000. The 6.52ct yellow diamond is bracketed by a pair of brilliant-cut white diamonds whose total weight is 1.03 carats. Timepieces by Cartier, Rolex, Hermes, Tiffany, Ebel and Omega also await bidders, with a highlight being a sophisticated Cartier 18K gold and diamond oval-face ladies watch estimated at $10,000-$15,000.The February 25-27 auction will start on all three days at 10 am EST. Bid absentee or live online via Everard, LiveAuctioneers, Bidsquare or Invaluable. The public is invited to attend a February 18 preview reception from 5-7pm at Everard Auctions’ gallery, and the Wine and Couture Ladies Night on February 19 from 5-7pm. Additional previewing is available February 19, 20 and 21, or by appointment. For more information on any item in the auction, call 912-231-1376 or email info@everard.com. Everard is located at 2436 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA 31404. Online: http://www.everard.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.