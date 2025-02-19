Global Fintech Insider Unveils Top 40 Celebrity Fintech Investors

Michael Jordan (19), Ashton Kutcher (16) and Serena Williams (17) are among the celebrity investors who launched their own venture funds.

MONTREAL, CANADA, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Fintech Insider released today its inaugural ranking of the Top 40 Celebrity Fintech Investors . From legendary NBA stars and Hollywood icons to viral TikTok creators, the ranking reveals how celebrities are moving beyond traditional endorsements to invest their own capital.The ranking also reveals that while many celebrities are happy to follow the lead of professional investors in venture rounds, a growing number of them are capitalizing on their celebrity status to lead rounds and even run their own venture capital firms. "As the fintech market becomes increasingly crowded, fintech companies are increasingly chasing deals with celebrities, as this is the only type of capital that comes with built-in attention," said Julien Brault, founder and editor-in-chief of Global Fintech Insider.While professional athletes and actors dominate the ranking, much younger TikTok and YouTube stars are also betting on fintech companies. "The pandemic has not only created a new generation of consumers interested in cryptocurrencies and stocks, but it has also created the right conditions for a new breed of social media native celebrities to venture into fintech," explained Julien Brault.Key insights from the ranking include:- 72.5% of the top celebrity fintech investors hail from the United States- Professional athletes make up 40% of the list, followed by actors and TV personalities (25%), social media creators (15%) and musicians (15%)- Celebrities in the ranking have an average of 73 million social media followers, ranging from 562 million for the top position to 3.9 million for the 40th- Many celebs in the ranking are running their own investment vehicles, including Serena Williams (Serena Ventures), Ashton Kutcher (A-Grade Investments), Michael Jordan (Courtside Ventures) and The Chainsmokers (Mantis VC)Global Fintech Insider's Top 40 Celebrity Fintech Investors:Jimmy “MrBeast” DonaldsonWill SmithAubrey "Drake" GrahamCharli D'AmelioCalvin "Snoop Dogg" Broadus Jr.Shawn MendesGal GadotRyan ReynoldsRobert Downey Jr.Leonardo DiCaprioStephen CurryParis HiltonBryce HallKevin DurantAlex Pall & Drew Taggart (The Chainsmokers)Ashton KutcherSerena WilliamsJosh RichardsMichael JordanShawn "Jay-Z" CarterTony RobbinsMaria SharapovaOdell Beckham Jr.Chris PaulJared LetoKlay ThompsonCarmelo AnthonyMark CubanNasir "Nas" JonesGriffin JohnsonAnkur WarikooOrlando BloomAlex RodriguezAndy MurrayKevin O'LearyVenus WilliamsAndre IguodalaKeisuke HondaSaquon BarkleyLarry FitzgeraldTo read detailed profiles on each celebrity investor, visit: https://www.globalfintechinsider.com/p/top-celebrity-fintech-investors Methodology: The list was compiled through extensive research of press coverage and proprietary deal databases. To qualify, celebrities must have invested in at least two fintech companies and demonstrated a track record in the sector. Qualified celebrities were then ranked based on their total social media following.About Global Fintech InsiderGlobal Fintech Insider is a fintech-focused media company dedicated to delivering cutting-edge fintech stories to a global audience of bank executives, fintech entrepreneurs, and investors. Known for its eponymous weekly newsletter, GFI strives to uncover the trends that shape the future of finance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.