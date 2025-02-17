NISHA CLINKSCALE SELECTED FOR THE EMPOWERED WOMAN AWARD BY IAOTP

Nisha Clinkscale member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nisha Clinkscale, Owner and Founder of Heavenly Ink Credentialing Inc.was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Nisha Clinkscale, will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Nisha Clinkscale as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over 15 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Ms. Clinkscale is a Certified Professional Coder (CPC, CPCO, CPMA, CPB) through the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC). She is also an active member of the National Association of Medical Staff Services (NAMSS). Throughout her career, Nisha has held leadership roles in behavioral health, family medicine, and audiology, where she was responsible for credentialing physicians. In 2020, she founded Heavenly Ink Credentialing, Inc., a company specializing in medical credentialing and CAQH services, focusing on delivering high-quality and accurate solutions.As the first Black woman to own a credentialing company on the Gulf Coast, Ms. Clinkscale has made significant strides in her industry. In addition to running Heavenly Ink Credentialing, Inc., she authored a comprehensive credentialing guide for everyday providers looking to launch their own businesses. The guide outlines the entire credentialing process and is a valuable resource for those in the field. To further support providers, Ms. Clinkscale's company offers a membership program, The Learning Center, available through the company's website. Before founding her business, she gained valuable experience as a Billing and Credentialing Manager for MHS, LLC from 2018 to 2019 and as a KAFB coder from 2017 to 2022, where she honed her expertise in the field.Ms. Clinkscale's areas of expertise include but are not limited to Medical Credentialing, Billing, Coding, Virtual Assistant, CAQH setup, NPI setup, LLC and EIN setup, Life Insurance and Retirement Representative.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Clinkscale earned her medical billing and coding diploma from Virginia College in 2011.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Clinkscale has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2024, she was awarded Top Entrepreneur in Health Care of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and featured on the Nashville Billboard. This year, she will grace the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Clinkscale has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2024, she was awarded Top Entrepreneur in Health Care of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and featured on the Nashville Billboard. This year, she will grace the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December for her selection as Empowered Woman of the Year. Additionally, Ms. Clinkscale was named a Marquis Who's Who Top Business Owner and, in 2023, was recognized by the Worldwide Women's Association for her contributions to credentialing in North America. Her company, Heavenly Ink Credentialing, Inc., has also earned accolades, being named one of the 100 Best Businesses on the Gulf Coast in both 2022 and 2024.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Clinkscale has been a member of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce since 2020. She also served for three years as the Vice President of her local chapter of the AAPC, America's largest medical coding training and certification association.Looking back, Ms. Clinkscale attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: https://www.heavenlyinkcredentialing.com/ Heavenly Ink Credentialing, LLC, 108 Clarence Drive, Gulfport, MS 39503. 