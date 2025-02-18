Mastering Global-Local Branding: How Companies Can Adapt and Win Across Markets
Matteo Rinaldi, Human Centric Group co-founder, adjunct professor at Luiss Business School, and author of two marketing best-sellers
A new framework reveals how brands like Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Unilever balance global consistency with local relevance to drive success.
The article, The 3 Levels of Global-Local Strategy: How Brands Can Adapt Across Markets, breaks down three key approaches brands use to maintain relevance while preserving a unified identity. Companies like Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Unilever serve as case studies in how to tailor messaging, advertising, and product offerings without losing brand equity.
The Power of Cultural Intelligence in Branding
One of the key insights from the article is that understanding local consumer behavior is essential for global success. Everything from supermarket shopping habits to advertising styles reflects deep cultural values. Brands that recognize and respond to these nuances build stronger emotional connections and lasting loyalty.
“For brands expanding into new markets, success isn’t just about translating ads or renaming products—it’s about understanding why people buy, not just what they buy,” explains Matteo Rinaldi, co-founder of Human Centric Group and adjunct professor at Luiss Business School.
Three Levels of gLocal Strategy
The article outlines three key approaches brands take to adapt while maintaining a global presence:
• One Message, Many Languages: A universal campaign is translated but remains identical across markets—ideal for maintaining a strong, consistent brand image.
• Same Story, Local Flavor: A campaign follows a single storyline but adapts visuals and settings to match local culture.
• Global Concept, Local Storytelling: A brand develops a central theme but fully tailors execution to fit the unique values and traditions of each market.
Why This Matters for Global Brands
Brands that fail to localize their strategies risk being perceived as foreign or irrelevant. Rinaldi highlights that companies investing in cultural intelligence—rather than just language translation—achieve deeper consumer trust and market penetration.
His insights are particularly valuable for brands targeting culturally diverse markets like Turkey, Brazil, or India, where modernity and tradition often shape consumer choices.
The full article is available on the Human Centric Group website, offering practical strategies for marketers, business leaders, and global branding experts.
