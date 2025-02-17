Leo Almodal Shines Bright at New York Fashion Week 2025 Debut with ALMODAL Brand

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leo Almodal made a dazzling debut at the prestigious New York Fashion Week 2025 on February 8th, showcasing his haute couture brand, ALMODAL , to the world. The event, powered by Kubo Productions, EC Entertainment + Media , and Skinthetics NY, marked a milestone for the renowned Creative Director and Fashion Designer as he unveiled his “Rubies and Diamonds” collection of exquisite couture gowns, evening dresses, and jewelry, defining classic beauty and divine elegance fused with a provocative touch of femininity.ALMODAL: Where Dreams Meet RealityALMODAL, an emerging haute couture brand, is a testament to Leo Almodal's unparalleled vision and artistry. Each piece is a unique and luxurious masterpiece, crafted to make every woman's wish of feeling her best a dream come true. With a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of women's needs, Leo Almodal designs dresses that not only flatter and define curves but also make women feel comfortable, sexy, and undeniably beautiful.A Legacy of Artistry and InnovationLeo Almodal, a veteran fashion designer with 16 years of experience, hails from a family of tailors and dressmakers, instilling in him a profound appreciation for craftsmanship and creativity. His unyielding passion for beauty, art, architecture, music, and nature is intricately woven into each creation, resulting in a portfolio of authentic works of art that transcend fashion trends.Expanding Horizons with ALMODALALMODAL's reach extends across continents, catering to countries in America, the Middle East, South East Asia, and Europe, with plans for further expansion on the horizon. Leo Almodal's commitment to excellence and his unwavering dedication to celebrating women's beauty and individuality have positioned ALMODAL as a beacon of sophistication and style on the global fashion stage.New York Fashion Week is just the beginning of his journey. Gracing the runway together with the Beauty Queens around the world:Nicole Borromeo - Miss International 2023 3rd Runner up, Bb. Pilipinas International 2022Hannah Arnold - Bb. Pilipinas International 2021Emma Mary Tiglao - Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2019Shane Tormes - Miss Global 2022Maureen Wroblewitz - Asia’s Next Top Model 2017 WinnerVivienne Oesch - Switzerland Top ModelBea Millan - Windorski- Ms Earth Water 2024Breea Yamat - Ms. Hawaii 2024 (Top 10 Ms. USA)Athena Crosby - Ms. World USA 2024Angelica Valero - Ms. Grand Colombia 2024Priyanka Annuncia - Miss Universe Singapore 2023Rina Okada - Miss Supranational Japan 2022Shauntae Miller - Miss Universe Bahamas 2020Selvenique Wright - Miss Universe Bahamas 2024Kimberly Chinomso - 1st runner up Miss World AmericaAiswarya Kumar - 3rd Runner up Miss World America 2024Team Almodal:LEO ALMODALLEO ALMODAL Head of Sales & Marketing | Richard Joseph SumaitLEO ALMODAL Development Manager | Herbert BenzonLEO ALMODAL Fashion Director | Uno RodriguezFor more information, inquiries, or to explore the exquisite world of ALMODAL, visit ALMODAL's website, https://www.almodal.com/ Instagram: leoalmodalFB: https://www.facebook.com/leoalmoda Contact:Leo AlmodalEmail: info@leoalmodal.com

