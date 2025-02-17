Leo Almodal Shines Bright at New York Fashion Week 2025 Debut with ALMODAL Brand
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leo Almodal made a dazzling debut at the prestigious New York Fashion Week 2025 on February 8th, showcasing his haute couture brand, ALMODAL, to the world. The event, powered by Kubo Productions, EC Entertainment + Media, and Skinthetics NY, marked a milestone for the renowned Creative Director and Fashion Designer as he unveiled his “Rubies and Diamonds” collection of exquisite couture gowns, evening dresses, and jewelry, defining classic beauty and divine elegance fused with a provocative touch of femininity.
ALMODAL: Where Dreams Meet Reality
ALMODAL, an emerging haute couture brand, is a testament to Leo Almodal's unparalleled vision and artistry. Each piece is a unique and luxurious masterpiece, crafted to make every woman's wish of feeling her best a dream come true. With a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of women's needs, Leo Almodal designs dresses that not only flatter and define curves but also make women feel comfortable, sexy, and undeniably beautiful.
A Legacy of Artistry and Innovation
Leo Almodal, a veteran fashion designer with 16 years of experience, hails from a family of tailors and dressmakers, instilling in him a profound appreciation for craftsmanship and creativity. His unyielding passion for beauty, art, architecture, music, and nature is intricately woven into each creation, resulting in a portfolio of authentic works of art that transcend fashion trends.
Expanding Horizons with ALMODAL
ALMODAL's reach extends across continents, catering to countries in America, the Middle East, South East Asia, and Europe, with plans for further expansion on the horizon. Leo Almodal's commitment to excellence and his unwavering dedication to celebrating women's beauty and individuality have positioned ALMODAL as a beacon of sophistication and style on the global fashion stage.
New York Fashion Week is just the beginning of his journey. Gracing the runway together with the Beauty Queens around the world:
Nicole Borromeo - Miss International 2023 3rd Runner up, Bb. Pilipinas International 2022
Hannah Arnold - Bb. Pilipinas International 2021
Emma Mary Tiglao - Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2019
Shane Tormes - Miss Global 2022
Maureen Wroblewitz - Asia’s Next Top Model 2017 Winner
Vivienne Oesch - Switzerland Top Model
Bea Millan - Windorski- Ms Earth Water 2024
Breea Yamat - Ms. Hawaii 2024 (Top 10 Ms. USA)
Athena Crosby - Ms. World USA 2024
Angelica Valero - Ms. Grand Colombia 2024
Priyanka Annuncia - Miss Universe Singapore 2023
Rina Okada - Miss Supranational Japan 2022
Shauntae Miller - Miss Universe Bahamas 2020
Selvenique Wright - Miss Universe Bahamas 2024
Kimberly Chinomso - 1st runner up Miss World America
Aiswarya Kumar - 3rd Runner up Miss World America 2024
Team Almodal:
LEO ALMODAL
LEO ALMODAL Head of Sales & Marketing | Richard Joseph Sumait
LEO ALMODAL Development Manager | Herbert Benzon
LEO ALMODAL Fashion Director | Uno Rodriguez
For more information, inquiries, or to explore the exquisite world of ALMODAL, visit ALMODAL's website, https://www.almodal.com/
Instagram: leoalmodal
FB: https://www.facebook.com/leoalmoda
Contact:
Leo Almodal
Email: info@leoalmodal.com
Leo Almodal
