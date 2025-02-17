TEDxBrighton 2025 Brings Visionary Thinkers to Brighton Dome

Inspiring speakers, bold ideas, and a transformative experience await at TEDxBrighton 2025 on 4th April.

BRIGHTON, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated TEDxBrighton 2025 returns on Friday, 4th April, uniting trailblazers, changemakers, and thought leaders at the iconic Brighton Dome.

This year’s event promises to deliver powerful ideas worth spreading, covering topics from activism and resilience to climate action and space exploration.

TEDxBrighton offers an immersive experience where attendees can engage with inspiring talks, live performances, and networking opportunities, all designed to spark conversation and action.

This year’s speaker lineup includes:

Dyar Hussain – Decolonial activist and legal expert empowering racialised minority activism in the UK.

Percival Tussamba – Social entrepreneur sharing the impact of perseverance, patience, and persistence.

George Dowell MBE – Football club owner and advocate for overcoming adversity post-spinal cord injury.

Jenna Rhodes-Tiwana – Lunar strategist examining humanity’s potential to avoid repeating history beyond Earth.

Sam Zindel – Business leader and climate advocate offering a roadmap for a regenerative future.

Cara Wheatley-McGrain – Bestselling author exploring the link between gut health and planetary sustainability.

Kevan Smith – Storyteller and community builder revealing the secrets behind starting a movement.

Busayo Twins – Political commentator addressing the intersections of knowledge, power, and justice.

Kaia Allen-Bevan – Activist and education reformer reimagining learning to close the opportunity gap.

With Brighton Dome as the backdrop, this event will challenge perspectives, ignite new ideas, and foster meaningful connections in an atmosphere of discovery and innovation.

Tickets & Accessibility

Tickets for TEDxBrighton 2025 are now available at https://www.tedxbrighton.com with a Community Ticket Programme to ensure accessibility for all. The event will include accessible seating, and more accessibility support on request.

Join the Conversation

Be part of the movement by following @TEDxBrighton on social media and using #TEDxBrighton.

About TEDxBrighton

TEDxBrighton is an independently organised TEDx event, bringing the spirit of TED’s “ideas worth spreading” to the Brighton community. Hosted at Brighton Dome, TEDxBrighton is a platform for visionaries to share bold ideas that shape the future.

