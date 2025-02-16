Amiko Strikes a New Era in Music and Sports by Debuting Reckless on 6 US Radio Stations

Amiko Blazes a Trail Amiko Represents Take Home the Klubjumpers T Today

Reckless Klubjumpers Remix goes to 6 US Radio Stations and her Co-Writer/Producer, Carlos Battey -along with other accolades -has 12 #1 Billboard Hit Credits.

Amiko is more than just a performer—she’s a trailblazer, using her voice to inspire both on and off the field” — Stacey Peterson

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising music artist and youth soccer coach Amiko is breaking boundaries, blending her passions for music, sports, and empowerment into a bold new movement. With a career that launched in March 2024, Amiko has quickly gained traction with her breakout hit single, including electrifying remixes of Reckless by the Klubjumpers and Sean Finn, earning over 570K streams on Spotify. Reckless, with both remixes, peaked at #7 on the UK Music Week Commercial Pop Club Chart and rallied to #3, #5, and #5 on a French DJ Chart, rivaling the biggest names in the music industry today.Reckless (Klubjumpers Remix Radio Edit) has just been green lighted for airplay on six U.S. radio stations, including Wild 105.5 in Corpus Christi, Texas—Amiko’s beloved home state—along with Splash 98.5 FM in Atlantic City, NJ, JamZ 99.3 FM in Salina, Kansas, Rhythm 105.9 FM in Sacramento, CA, Energy 90.5 FM in Nebraska, and JamN 94.7 FM in Santa Fe and Albuquerque, NM. This milestone marks a major breakthrough in her rising career, bringing her signature sound to an even wider audience across the country.Born on a U.S. Army base in Japan, Amiko carries a unique story that fuels her artistry. Her stage name, meaning “precious little girl” in Japanese, was gifted to her in infancy by a local elder who cared for and adored her. Today, Amiko embraces that legacy, bringing authenticity, passion, and playfulness to her music and her mission.Amiko is more than just a performer—she’s a trailblazer, using her voice to inspire both on and off the field, as she is committed to uplifting young athletes and redefining the role of women in music, sports, fashion, and entertainment. In the fashion world, she’s made waves on a striking collaboration with renowned Miami photographer Giano Currie, capturing another essence to her brand—donning a Versace gown on a soccer pitch. She knew there was something special about combining her two passions with another: fashion, as her Instagram reel went viral and garnered over 3.8M views.As Amiko’s star rises, one thing is clear: she’s not just here to play—she’s here to strike and change the game by putting everything she has into the back of the net, with her unreleased single created for her to perform on stage at AT&T Stadium in Texas during the 9 matches played during the 2026 FIFA World Cup and at the final in New Jersey. She hopes freestyle soccer artists like UK's Lia Lewis, Brazil's Raquel Benetti and LA based Jessica MaCrina join her onstage!For press inquiries, contact:Stacey PetersonFollow Amiko:📷 Instagram: @official_amiko_📘 Facebook: Amiko▶️ YouTube: Amiko MusicListen to Amiko on:🎵 Amazon Music | Spotify | Apple Music | Pandora | iHeartRadio

Amiko, Reckless, Klubjumpers Remix

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.