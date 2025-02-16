Fear-NONE Motorcycle Clothing & Gear Logo Hoodie front Hoodie front 2 Hoodie front Duo

FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear Launches “Old School FEAR-NONE Rider Hoodies” Collection

Each hoodie is designed with the same innovation, passion, obsession with quality, and attention to detail that has defined the FEAR-NONE brand for over 20 years.” — Wild Bill, CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iconic and legendary American motorcycle gear brand, FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear, proudly announces the launch of its latest clothing collection, “Old School FEAR-NONE Rider Hoodies.” This highly anticipated release marks another bold yet nostalgic evolution of the brand’s signature old-school American biker style, offering a range of meticulously designed, proudly American-made hoodies for both men and women.Designed by FEAR-NONE’s famed artists and designers, and crafted from 100% USA-sourced heavy cotton, these hoodies are triple sewn and non-shrinkable, ensuring enduring quality and durability that meet the high standards of the FEAR-NONE brand and its loyal American motorcycle community followers. Over two decades of history, the FEAR-NONE brand has cultivated one of the largest original designed and manufactured product catalogues in the clothing world— boasting over 850 original and unique products that celebrate the fiercely independent spirit and heritage of old school, classic American bikers.The FEAR-NONE Rider Hoodie collection promises to further solidify FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear’s legacy as a symbol of American pride, exceptional craftsmanship, and authentic American biker culture.“We are thrilled to introduce our ‘Old School FEAR-NONE Rider Hoodies’ collection, a true reflection of our commitment to American innovation, highest quality and the timeless spirit of American motorcycling,” says Wild Bill, FEAR-NONE CEO. “Each hoodie is designed with the same innovation, passion, obsession with quality, and attention to detail that has defined the FEAR-NONE brand for over 20 years, and we are excited to offer our community a piece of super-quality, authentic, American-made biker heritage.”About FEAR-NONE Gear:Founded in Chicago, IL, FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear has been a cornerstone of the classic American motorcycle community for over 20 years. Renowned for its authentic designs and dedication to quality, the brand is deeply rooted in old school American values and biker culture. Every FEAR-NONE product is proudly made in the USA, ensuring that each piece embodies the originality, spirit of freedom, individuality, and passion for the American open road that the FEAR-NONE community values and lives for.For more information about the “Old School FEAR-NONE Rider Hoodies” collection and FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear, please visit www.fear-none.com or contact our media relations team.

