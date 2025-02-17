Boycott of Norway Endorsed by Indian Movie Celebrity

The mother portrayed in the movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway has endorsed the petition Boycott Norway - Stop Child Trafficking. Photo: StoppBarnevernet.com.

NORWAY, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The author of the highly acclaimed Amazon book The Journey of a mother, Sagarika Chakraborty, recently endorsed the petition Boycott Norway - Stop Child Trafficking . Sagarika Chakraborty is the real mother depicted in the Indian award winning Netflix movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, where her part was played by movie star Rani Mukerji. The movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty, whose children were kidnapped by Norwegian authorities (barnevernet).The petition Boycott Norway - Stop Child Trafficking now endorsed by Sagarika Chakraborty takes aim to boycott Norwegian companies and products to force the authorities in Norway to stop kidnapping children and return the children to their parents. The petition also has the support of Norwegian TikTok influencer Hans Anton Kristiansen.“For decades, barnevernet has kidnapped thousands of children for profit,” said Hans Anton Kristiansen. “The endorsement of the boycott petition from a world known Bollywood celebrity, gives hope to all the victims of human rights abuse violations in Norway.”The Norwegian welfare services or child protective services takes involuntary custody of double the amount of children than other comparable countries. In Norway, the immoral practice of kidnapping children is a business with several millionaires – and thousands of deaths. The results of this illegal child trafficking practices are devastating.Each year over 100 children under the care of barnevernet commits suicide, this is about 5 times the national average. That means barnevernet produces several burials every week.Following the release of the film, Norwegian Ambassador Hans Jacob Frydenlund criticized the film, stating that "it incorrectly depicts Norway’s belief in family life and our respect for different cultures." This was countered by Sagarika Chakraborty who condemned the statements made by him adding, "When the whole world can see the bond between me and my kids, the Norwegian Government continues to spread lies about me without even knowing my story".

