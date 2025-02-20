Xraised Interviews Ben Stokes

Founder of Chasing Rainbows, on Empowering LGBTQ+ Entrepreneurs and Transforming Venture Capital

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent exclusive interview with Xraised, Ben Stokes, the Founding Partner of Chasing Rainbows, shared his inspiring journey from a farm in Tasmania to the global stage, advocating for LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs and reshaping the venture capital (VC) landscape. Chasing Rainbows, an early-stage investment fund led by Stokes, is dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ founders and other underrepresented communities, ensuring they have access to the capital and resources they need to thrive.

Stokes’ story is one of resilience and determination. From growing up on a farm in Tasmania to becoming a leading voice in the venture capital space, he has dedicated his life to breaking down the barriers that prevent diverse founders from securing the funding they deserve. With a strong focus on creating an inclusive world where diversity is celebrated, Stokes founded Chasing Rainbows to address the lack of access to capital for LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs and other marginalized groups.

In the interview, Stokes shared how his personal experiences shaped the mission of Chasing Rainbows. He discussed the unique challenges LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs face when raising capital and how the fund is actively working to overcome these

obstacles. For too long, underrepresented founders have struggled to secure the funding necessary to turn their innovative ideas into successful businesses, and Stokes is determined to change that.

Chasing Rainbows offers more than just financial support. Stokes emphasized that the fund’s commitment extends beyond capital, providing comprehensive mentorship and guidance to its portfolio companies. This support helps startups navigate the challenges of scaling their businesses globally, ensuring they are positioned for long-term success. Through its mentorship programs, Chasing Rainbows helps LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs connect with the right resources and networks to accelerate their growth.

Drawing from his experience as the founder of SocialTable, a global social platform that he successfully exited, Stokes shared how his entrepreneurial journey influences his approach to investing. As a former entrepreneur himself, Stokes understands the complexities of running a startup, and he uses that insight to guide the companies he invests in. His approach to investing is grounded in the belief that successful startups need not only financial support but also strategic guidance and mentorship to navigate the often-challenging path to growth.

When asked about what he looks for in founders, Stokes highlighted the importance of resilience, passion, and a strong vision. He believes that successful entrepreneurs combine a willingness to push through challenges with a deep authenticity. For LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs seeking investment, Stokes advised them to stay true to their mission and embrace their unique perspectives. “Investors aren’t just backing ideas; they’re backing people,” says Stokes. For him, it’s the personal drive and uniqueness of each founder that can tip the scales from idea to industry-defining success.

Looking ahead, Stokes shared his excitement for Chasing Rainbows’ current fundraising efforts, stressing the final window for investors to join. “We’re in the last stretch of our fundraise,” he noted, pointing to an important closing date of March 5, 2025. “After that deadline, Chasing Rainbows will no longer be able to accept additional capital commitments.”

Stokes emphasizes that the fund is more than just a financial opportunity; it’s a chance to be part of a movement rewriting how venture capital supports underrepresented founders. He urges potential investors—both individuals and institutions—to seize this limited window to participate in the fund and directly fuel the next wave of LGBTQ+ unicorns.

Stokes encouraged founders, investors, and allies to reach out to Chasing Rainbows and become part of this mission. For more information about Chasing Rainbows and its dedication to empowering LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs—and to learn how you can invest before the March 5 deadline—visit Chasing Rainbows or connect with Ben Stokes directly.

To learn more about Xraised and its efforts to support diverse founders, visit Xraised.

About Chasing Rainbows: Chasing Rainbows is an early-stage venture capital fund committed to investing in LGBTQ+ founders and underrepresented communities, including People of Culture and female-led businesses. The fund seeks to address the capital access gap and foster a more diverse and inclusive business world by supporting high-performing entrepreneurs with innovative ideas and unique perspectives.

About Xraised: Xraised is a platform that champions underrepresented founders, connecting them with resources, mentors, and investors. Through its work, Xraised aims to create a more inclusive and equitable entrepreneurial ecosystem, helping diverse founders achieve their full potential.



