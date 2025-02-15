New Zealand High Commission Honiara donates Neurosurgical Equipment to the National Refferal Hospital through an NZ Neurosurgeon The National Referral Hospital (NRH) recently received a […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.