A New Era of Youth Policy in Uzbekistan: Education, Support, and Patriotism

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, February 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uzbekistan is indeed making significant strides in developing youth policy, reflecting the country's desire to create conditions for active youth participation in societal life. The main initiatives and programs implemented in recent years emphasize the importance of education, social protection, and involving youth in economic and cultural processes.

▎Key Aspects of Youth Policy in Uzbekistan:

1. State Grants and Quotas:

• Increasing the share of grants for women in scientific and technical fields promotes their participation in traditionally male professions.

• Additional quotas for people with disabilities ensure equal opportunities for all segments of the population.

2. Changes in the Admission System:

• The new approach to entrance exams allows for a more objective assessment of the knowledge and abilities of applicants.

3. Education and Practical Training:

• The "4+2" format facilitates a better combination of theoretical knowledge and practical skills, which is crucial for future educators.

4. Financial Support:

• Preferential loans and significant funding for women's education in master's programs help reduce the financial burden on students and their families.

5. Social Protection and Housing:

• Priority placement of students from low-income families in dormitories and compensation for rent creates more comfortable conditions for studying.

6. Security and Patriotism:

• Projects aimed at fostering patriotism and ensuring security contribute to the formation of civic responsibility among youth.

7. Scientific and Innovative Activities:

• Supporting talented young people through the establishment of a Youth Academy and participation in international robotics competitions stimulates scientific research and innovation.

These measures are aimed at creating more favorable conditions for the education and development of young people in Uzbekistan, promoting their active participation in the socio-economic life of the country.

Uzbekistan's participation in international programs allows for the exchange of experiences with other countries, facilitating the introduction of best practices in youth policy.

Thus, from 2017 to 2025, Uzbekistan is actively working to create conditions for the formation of an educated, active, and socially responsible generation. These efforts are aimed at preparing youth for the challenges of the modern world and their full participation in the development of society.

