South Sudan: ICRC Mobile Surgical Team carries out over 300 surgeries on war wounded injured in the Sudan conflict in Renk town

South Sudanese officials estimate that the number of refugees and returnees in the country has hit the devastating milestone of a million, most of them transiting through Renk, which has struggled to cope with the influx amid poor infrastructure and limited resources.

Since December, it is believed that 150,000 people crossed the Sudanese border into Renk county.

Some arrived with only the clothes on their back in a desperate attempt to escape heavy fighting between rival armed groups in Sudan around the country's Blue Nile, White Nile, and Sennar states. Others crossed with meagre assets and their cattle, trying to save their livelihood means. And, hundreds came with severe wounds from gunshots, but also other types of injuries related to the fighting, all of which required immediate surgical care.

Consequently, on 8 December 2024, the ICRC deployed a surgical mobile team to the area to assist.

