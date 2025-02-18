Indian Accent New York Celebrates 8 Terrific Years

Head Chef, Raveesh Kapoor - Indian Accent New York crab, xo balchao dal moradabadi

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indian Accent New York is celebrating its 8th anniversary with the return of its chef’s tasting menu, now available daily at dinner. This special menu, curated by Head Chef Raveesh Kapoor, celebrates both the restaurant’s legacy and its ongoing innovation in contemporary Indian cuisine.

Since opening in 2016, Indian Accent New York has been a pioneer in bringing modern twists to traditional Indian dishes, earning its place as one of the city’s most beloved culinary destinations. Chef Raveesh, who has been with Indian Accent since its early days, has played an instrumental role in shaping the restaurant's bold, creative approach to Indian flavours.

This anniversary tasting menu features a selection of standout dishes, including favourites from the original Indian Accent New Delhi, now making their debut in New York. Guests can enjoy the rich flavours of crab with XO balchao and dal moradabadi, alongside entirely new creations like venison chop and roast chicken with nilgiri coriander sauce, both showcasing Chef Raveesh’s innovative flair. The menu will also include a wine pairing option.

Raveesh Kapoor, Head Chef, Indian Accent New York, has been with Indian Accent since its inception. Chef Raveesh joined Old World Hospitality in 2012, as a Management Trainee at Indian Accent Delhi. Over the years, Chef Raveesh rose through the ranks at Indian Accent, holding positions from Jr. Sous Chef to Sous Chef at both the Delhi and New York locations.

Says Chef Raveesh Kapoor “Celebrating eight years in New York is a special moment for all of us at Indian Accent. This anniversary marks the growth we’ve experienced, as we continue to explore new ways of reimagining Indian cuisine. The new tasting menu captures that spirit—combining bold flavours and fresh ideas. It’s an exciting time for us, and we’re thrilled to continue sharing our passion for contemporary Indian flavours with our guests”.

As Indian Accent New York celebrates 8 incredible years, it remains committed to pushing the boundaries of Indian cuisine, offering guests a memorable dining experience that blends tradition with innovation.

Price: $150 for 6 courses

Time: 8pm onwards, Monday to Saturday

For reservations, please call at 212-842-8070 or email: reservations.nyc@indianaccent.com

Book online at: https://www.opentable.com/indian-accent

About EHV (www.ehvinternational.com)

EHV International, a part of the Old World Hospitality Group, owns and operates several path- breaking restaurants that are market leaders in their respective cuisines including Indian Accent, Comorin, Hosa, Fireback, Chor Bizarre, and Koloman NYC.



About Indian Accent:

Indian Accent, New Delhi is renowned as the pioneering modern Indian restaurant worldwide and has garnered international acclaim for its cutting edge take on Indian cuisine. Indian Accent, New Delhi has been on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list since 2013 and is also on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list 2024. It has been recognized by Time Magazine as ‘amongst the world’s 100 greatest places’. It was voted the No. 1 restaurant in India by La Liste for both 2024 & 2025.

Indian Accent opened a very successful outpost in New York in 2016 and in 2023 opened in Mumbai at the iconic Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

