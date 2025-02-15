Video Surveillance Storage Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 12.3% during the Forecast Period 2031

Video Surveillance Storage Market

The Solid-State drive (SSD) segment is expected to experience fastest growth in the coming years, as SSDs are much more durable and rugged than HDDs

Rise in installation of video surveillance system owing to security concerns and Availability of inexpensive hard disk have boosted the growth of the global video surveillance storage market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. The global video surveillance storage market size was valued at $12.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $39.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 320 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A26992 Video surveillance storage is the process of storing real-time video data produced by surveillance cameras on a storage device. The data can then be retrieved at a later stage to examine the event or action as evidence of the state in file or block form. Video surveillance systems are used for campus safety, hospital and patient safety, stadium safety, airport safety, and police safety. In addition, video surveillance cameras are used to capture large amounts of information that require scaling of network bandwidth and storage capacity. Furthermore, factors such as rise in demand for highly efficient and AI vision-based surveillance systems, drive the growth of the market. In addition, the proliferation of AI edge computing and analytics for security purposes and the rise of the ‘as a service’ business model further drive the growth of Video Surveillance Storage Market Trends. Furthermore, increase adoption of emerging technologies such as cloud computing and IoT as well as increases focus on the responsible and ethical use of technology are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years. However, security issue over cloud-based storage and high cost of innovation and budget constraints hampers the market growth.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global video surveillance storage market based on component, storage media, industry vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps investors, market players, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/video-surveillance-storage-market/purchase-options Depending on organization size, the large enterprises dominated the video surveillance storage market share in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period due to increase in adoption of video surveillance storage in large enterprises to operate business safely and securely. However, the SMEs segment is expected to register highest growth rate in the upcoming years, owing to increase in usage of video surveillance storage solutions by SMEs globally.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Leading players of the global video surveillance storage market analyzed in the research include Carbon Black Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Crowdstrike Inc., Intel Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., RSA Security LLC., Symantec Corporation, and Trend Micro Incorporated.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A26992 Region wise, the video surveillance storage industry was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period owing to rise in usage of video surveillance storage in government, commercial, residential and industrial sector for security purposes.On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 14.23% during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A26992 KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy component, the hardware segment accounted for the largest video surveillance storage market forecast in 2021.By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.By industry vertical, the government & defense segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031. However, the market across North America is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 14.97% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

