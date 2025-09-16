WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 22.8% CAGR | Social Media Management Market Reach USD 118.03 Billion by 2031 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The global social media management market size was valued at $15.24 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $118.03 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2022 to 2031. On the other hand, the integration of advanced tools such as machine learning and data analytics with social media management solutions suites present new opportunities in the coming years.Market SegmentationThe social media management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the industry is divided into solution and service. Depending on deployment mode, the market is classified into on premise and cloud. Based on enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of application, the industry is segmented into sales and marketing management, customer experience management, competitive intelligence, risk management and fraud detection, and others. The industry vertical covered in the study include BFSI, retail and e-commerce, government and public sector, healthcare and life science, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players profiled in the social media management market analysis are Adobe, Brandwatch, Clarabridge, Digimind, Falcon.io, Google, Hootsuite Inc., HubSpot, Inc., IBM Corporation, Khoros, LLC, Meltwater, NetBase Quid, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Sprinklr, Inc., Sprout Social Inc., Talkwalker Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global social media management market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is due to high concentration of social media companies in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the ongoing digital transformation within the region. The other regions discussed in the report are Europe and LAMEA.Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to the growing need for effective social media marketing campaigns. However, the service segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 24.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in digital and internet penetration.Based on deployment model, the on premise segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to the security and compliance needs of organizations. However, the cloud segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 24.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the simplified deployment and operational capabilities of cloud-based social media management solutions.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to around three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to large scale social media engagements of large enterprises. However, the SMEs segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 24.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in technological and digital investments by SMEs.Based on application, the competitive intelligence segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global social media management industry, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to rise in market competition. However, the risk management and fraud detection segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 25.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to surge in number of fraud cases.Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to surge in financial applications of social media platforms. However, the media and entertainment segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 26.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to promotional and audience engagement activities being hosted on social media websites.

COVID-19 Scenario
● The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the social media management market due to high implementation of work from home and remote working policies.
● The period saw increased screen time and online social media presence among consumers, which positively contributed to the market growth.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry. 