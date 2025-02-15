DLE NEWS RELEASE – Warning Public of Latest Phone Scam 2025
DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT
Ka ʻOihana Hoʻokō Kānāwai
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
MIKE LAMBERT
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
SHERIFF IMPERSONATORS, EXTORTION SCAM ALERT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
February 14, 2025
HONOLULU – Recurring Sheriff impersonator incidents have prompted the Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) to issue additional scam warnings. In recent weeks, several people have had callers claiming to be deputy sheriffs tell them that they have outstanding warrants because they failed to appear in court. These are similar to scam calls that happened around this time last year.
Hawaiʻi residents are also advised not to provide credit card numbers, bank account information or other personal information to callers claiming to represent a law enforcement agency.
If you receive a call, text or email matching this scam, please alert the DLE Criminal Investigation Division by calling 808-587-5050.
TIPS TO PROTECT YOURSELF:
- Do not communicate with unsolicited email or phone text senders.
- Do not open emails, attachments or links sent by text from unknown individuals.
- Never provide personal information of any sort via phone, text or email. Be aware that many emails requesting your personal information appear to be legitimate.
# # #
Media Contacts:
Wayne Ibarra
Acting Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement
Office: 808-587-5031
Cell: 808-757-0500
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.