The Haunting Folk Anthem That's Setting Hearts Ablaze is Now Streaming

"Yellowstone" - New Single by THE POST

Australian indie-folk duo THE POST's "Yellowstone" hits Spotify. A soul-stirring journey with haunting vocals & cello that redefines storytelling through music.

Yellowstone is about confronting what holds us back, burning fears in the fire, and emerging stronger, freer, and more in tune with ourselves and aligned with our souls' true calling” — Esther Bertram

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian indie-folk powerhouse THE POST 's most anticipated release " Yellowstone " has landed on Spotify, marking a defining moment in authentic storytelling through music. This soul-stirring track, which debuted yesterday, is already capturing listeners with its raw emotional depth and cinematic soundscape.Singer-songwriter Esther Bertram's masterpiece weaves a tapestry of transformation against the backdrop of haunting cello arrangements by Alasdair Henry. "Yellowstone" transcends typical folk boundaries, delivering a visceral experience that resonates with anyone seeking their own frontier of freedom."This song represents the moment we choose to burn away our fears and step into our power," shares Bertram. "It's the most personal piece I've written in my hundreds of songs, and hearing how it's already connecting with listeners is deeply moving."The track features:• Bertram's powerful, emotion-laden vocals• Henry's soul-stirring cello performance• Cinematic production that mirrors vast, untamed landscapes• Raw, unfiltered lyrics that cut straight to the heartSave "Yellowstone" on Spotify Now. Join the growing community of listeners discovering their own inner "Yellowstone Ranch." Add this transformative track to your playlists and be part of a movement that's redefining indie-folk music.The official music video , premiered on Valentine's Day, can be viewed on YouTube, offering a visual journey that amplifies the song's powerful message of personal liberation.For media inquiries: Esther BertramEmail: hello@thepost.bandWebsite: thepost.bandAbout THE POSTRaw, Authentic, and Deeply HumanTHE POST is the fusion of Esther Bertram, an internationally acclaimed Australian/Finnish singer-songwriter/producer, and Alasdair Henry, a UK-born cellist with avant-garde flair. Meeting on QLD picturesque islands, the duo known for their raw, emotionally charged compositions that challenge musical conventions while maintaining deep authenticity. Their unique blend of vocal prowess and cello mastery creates an unforgettable sonic experiences. In 2025, THE POST releases a cascade of singles, leading to their debut album and 2026 international tour.

"Yellowstone" (Official Music Video)

