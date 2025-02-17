The Haunting Folk Anthem That's Setting Hearts Ablaze is Now Streaming
Australian indie-folk duo THE POST's "Yellowstone" hits Spotify. A soul-stirring journey with haunting vocals & cello that redefines storytelling through music.
Singer-songwriter Esther Bertram's masterpiece weaves a tapestry of transformation against the backdrop of haunting cello arrangements by Alasdair Henry. "Yellowstone" transcends typical folk boundaries, delivering a visceral experience that resonates with anyone seeking their own frontier of freedom.
"This song represents the moment we choose to burn away our fears and step into our power," shares Bertram. "It's the most personal piece I've written in my hundreds of songs, and hearing how it's already connecting with listeners is deeply moving."
The track features:
• Bertram's powerful, emotion-laden vocals
• Henry's soul-stirring cello performance
• Cinematic production that mirrors vast, untamed landscapes
• Raw, unfiltered lyrics that cut straight to the heart
The official music video, premiered on Valentine's Day, can be viewed on YouTube, offering a visual journey that amplifies the song's powerful message of personal liberation.
The official music video, premiered on Valentine's Day, can be viewed on YouTube, offering a visual journey that amplifies the song's powerful message of personal liberation.
About THE POST
Raw, Authentic, and Deeply Human
THE POST is the fusion of Esther Bertram, an internationally acclaimed Australian/Finnish singer-songwriter/producer, and Alasdair Henry, a UK-born cellist with avant-garde flair. Meeting on QLD picturesque islands, the duo known for their raw, emotionally charged compositions that challenge musical conventions while maintaining deep authenticity. Their unique blend of vocal prowess and cello mastery creates an unforgettable sonic experiences. In 2025, THE POST releases a cascade of singles, leading to their debut album and 2026 international tour.
"Yellowstone" (Official Music Video)
