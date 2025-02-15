House Budget Committee advances resolution calling for $2 trillion in cuts 

The House Budget Committee Feb. 13 voted 21-16 to advance its fiscal year 2025 budget resolution to the full House. The bill, focusing on the Trump administration's agenda on border security, defense, energy and taxes, calls for $2 trillion in spending cuts that could potentially impact Medicaid and other key health care programs. The proposal also allows for up to $4.5 trillion in spending for tax cuts.



“As the Senate and House Budget Committees begin deliberations on their Fiscal Year 2025 budget resolutions, the American Hospital Association urges Congress to take seriously the impact of reductions in health care programs, particularly Medicaid,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack in a statement shared earlier this week with the media. “While some have suggested dramatic reductions in the Medicaid program as part of a reconciliation vehicle, we would urge Congress to reject that approach. Medicaid provides health care to many of our most vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, children, the elderly, disabled and many of our working class.”



The Senate Budget Committee advanced their budget resolution Feb. 12 that would authorize $85.5 billion in spending per year and be fully offset by corresponding spending cuts. It is one of two budget reconciliation bills the Senate hopes to enact this year, with the second focusing on extending tax cuts and cutting spending.



Both chambers must pass a common budget resolution to move forward with the reconciliation process. The full Senate is expected to consider its budget resolution next week. For more information on budget reconciliation, view the AHA's webpage and fact sheet.