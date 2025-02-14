Submit Release
Statement by Premier King on Islander Day

CANADA, February 14 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on Islander Day:

“As Islander Day approaches, I encourage everyone to take a moment to reflect on what it means to be an Islander and to celebrate the place we call home.

We see what it means to be an Islander every day—in the way we support one another, take pride in our local businesses and industries, and stay connected to our communities. Islander Day is a chance to pause and appreciate these everyday moments, whether it’s gathering with family and friends, enjoying all that our Island has to offer, or lending a hand to a neighbour.

I hope everyone takes the opportunity to enjoy the day, celebrate our Island, and appreciate the place we are lucky to call home.

Happy Islander Day!”

