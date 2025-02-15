IEEE Chicago Section Hosts February ExCom Meeting, Announces New Leadership and Awards

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The IEEE Chicago Section convened its February Executive Committee (ExCom) meeting, featuring key updates, leadership introductions, and initiatives to enhance engagement within the Chicago engineering community.Nominations and Appointments Chair, Ugur Cem Merdamert, announced the appointment of Dr. Farnaz Abdollahi, a seasoned Data Scientist at Intel, as the new Chair for the Women in Engineering (WiE) Affinity Group. Additionally, the following officers have been inducted into the Section ExCom since January 2025:• SPAx Chair: Gaurav Shekhar • Conference Chair: Adavait Patel• Communications Vice-Chair: Nikhila Yeturi • IEEEXtreme Lead: Nikhila Yeturi• WiE Chair : Farnaz Abdollahi • WiE Vice-Chair: Gouthami SatyamIn addition to introducing the new officers, the new election cycle for the section was also announced. The Call for Nominations will begin in July/August, with the initial slate announced at the September ExCom meeting. The petition process and final slate will be confirmed at the October ExCom meeting, followed by elections in the second half of October. The results will be announced during the November ExCom meeting. Stay tuned for further updates by following us on social media!To further recognize excellence within the IEEE Chicago community, Awards Chair Dr. Mohammad Tasdighi proposed two new awards, which received ExCom approval:• Outstanding Chapter Award – Celebrates the achievements of IEEE chapters within the Chicago Section.• Outstanding Student Branch/Chapter Officer Award – Recognizes student leaders who have demonstrated exceptional dedication beyond their regular duties.These new awards will complement the existing IEEE Chicago Section awards, which include:• Outstanding Section Member Award – Honors a member for exceptional contributions to the Chicago Section, community, and electrical engineering profession.• Certificate of Appreciation – Recognizes specific achievements or contributions to the Chicago Section.• Lifetime Service Award – Acknowledges long-term dedication and significant contributions to IEEE Chicago and the electrical engineering field.• Distinguished Officer Award – Recognizes an officer for exceeding their responsibilities.• Distinguished Senior R&D Award – Honors an IEEE Member or Senior Member (10+ years experience) for significant research and development contributions, including publications and conference participation.• Distinguished Junior R&D Award – Recognizes an IEEE Student Member or Member (less than 10 years experience) for notable research and development achievements.• Outstanding Young Engineer Award – Celebrates a member with a bachelor's degree in engineering (earned within the past decade) for contributions to the engineering profession.• Friends of the IEEE Chicago Section Award – Acknowledges businesses or organizations for ongoing support of the Chicago Section.• Distinguished Mentoring Award – Recognizes a member for outstanding mentorship of an IEEE student branch.• Outstanding Student Branch Award – Honors a student branch for effectively promoting IEEE values over the past year• Outstanding Student Branch Advisor Award – Recognizes an advisor who has made a significant impact on their IEEE student branch.The Chicago Section Awards cycle will begin in July/August, with the awards ceremony scheduled for the December ExCom meeting.The IEEE Chicago Section encourages members to get involved in upcoming initiatives and volunteer opportunities to help drive innovation and community engagement.About IEEE Chicago SectionThe IEEE Chicago Section, one of IEEE's most active and historic sections, supports engineers, scientists, and technology professionals across the Greater Chicago area. Established in 1894, the section provides valuable resources, events, and opportunities to foster both professional and personal development for its members and volunteers.For more information about IEEE Chicago Section, upcoming events, volunteering opportunities, or membership, visit https://ieeechicago.org/

