New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces January 2025 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the January 2025 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:

Casino Win for the nine casino hotels was $210.1 million for January 2025, reflecting an increase of 2.6% when compared to $204.7 million reported for January 2024. The Monthly Gross Revenue Reports are posted at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-gross-revenue-reports/

Internet Gaming Win:

Internet Gaming Win for the casinos and their partners was $221.6 million for January 2025, reflecting growth of 20.9% when compared to $183.3 million reported for January 2024. The Monthly Internet Gaming Gross Revenue Reports are posted at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-internet-gross-revenue-reports/

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue for the casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $122.2 million for January 2025, reflecting a decrease of 28.4% when compared to $170.8 million reported for January 2024. The Monthly Sports Wagering Tax Returns are posted at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-sports-wagering-revenue-reports/

Total Gaming Revenue:

Total Gaming Revenue for the casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $553.9 million for January 2025, reflecting a 0.9% decrease when compared to $558.7 million reported for January 2024. Total Gross Revenue Taxes were $62.1 million for January 2025.

Click here for the DGE press release for additional information.

