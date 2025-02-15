XGlobe Acquires Witten Roofing to Revolutionize the Roofing Industry

Empowering Roofers, Enhancing Customer Experience, and Redefining the Future of Roofing

Be obsessed with serving others!” — The Digital Contractor

SLIDELL, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking move for the roofing industry, XGlobe has officially acquired Witten Roofing, bringing cutting-edge technology, operational efficiency, and business growth opportunities to roofers and homeowners alike.This acquisition isn’t just about expansion—it’s about empowering roofers and improving the customer experience through advanced technology, AI-driven automation, and financial flexibility.What This Means for Roofers:More Growth, Less Hassle – Roofers now have access to XGlobe’s AI-driven automation, XCORE ERP, and marketing strategies, giving them the tools to scale seamlessly.Better Job Opportunities & Training – Workforce development programs will provide roofers with higher-paying jobs, advanced training, and long-term career growth.Smarter Business Operations – Roofing companies will benefit from automated project management, streamlined invoicing, and data-driven decision-making to boost profitability.Increased Customer Demand – With new financing options starting at $99/month, more homeowners can afford roofing services, increasing job volume for roofers.What This Means for Witten Roofing Customers:More Affordable Roofing Solutions – Customers can now finance their roofing projects with flexible payment options, making quality roofing more accessible than ever.Faster, More Efficient Service – XGlobe’s tech-powered infrastructure ensures smoother project timelines, better customer support, and real-time job tracking.Enhanced Quality & Transparency – Homeowners will benefit from AI-driven project oversight, improved warranty tracking, and a data-driven approach to quality control.Long-Term Home Protection – With a financially strong, tech-enabled roofing company, customers can expect greater service reliability and long-term peace of mind."This acquisition isn’t just about growing a company—it’s about transforming an industry," said Dakota Brokhoff, Founder of XGlobe. "Roofing professionals now have the tools they need to succeed, and Witten’s customers will receive a faster, smarter, and more affordable experience than ever before."With XGlobe’s acquisition of Witten Roofing, the company is set to become the most advanced and customer-focused roofing provider in the industry, while empowering roofers with the business tools and technology needed for long-term success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.