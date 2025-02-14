Governor Newsom marks new milestone in Delta Conveyance Project

By developing infrastructure – including intake and tunneling facilities – on the Sacramento River in the Delta region, the Delta Conveyance Project would better equip the State Water Project to take advantage of the types of atmospheric rivers that are becoming more common. This would expand the state’s ability to improve water supply reliability, while maintaining fishery and water quality protections. During atmospheric rivers last year, the Delta Conveyance Project could have captured enough water for 9.8 million people’s yearly usage.

California is expected to lose 10% of its water supply due to hotter and drier conditions, threatening the water supply for millions of Californians. Extreme weather whiplash will result in more intense swings between droughts and floods – California’s 60-year-old water infrastructure is not built for these climate impacts.

“We are proceeding with confidence towards implementing this critical project to protect our state’s primary supply of clean, affordable water,” said Karla Nemeth, Director of California’s Department of Water Resources.

The Incidental Take Permit was issued to the Department of Water Resources by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Incidental take permits are most commonly issued for construction, utility, transportation, and other infrastructure-related projects. Permittees must implement species-specific minimization and avoidance measures and fully mitigate the impacts of the project including:

Erecting protective fencing around sensitive habitat within construction sites.

Limited operating periods to avoid species breeding, migration, etc.

Pre-construction surveys to identify and mark sensitive or suitable habitat features.

Onsite construction personnel education programs covering species identification, protected status, and measures to take if one is found.

The Delta Conveyance Project is critical to the Governor’s build more, faster agenda to modernize our water infrastructure and increase resilience to protect communities in the face of extreme droughts and floods. Learn more at build.ca.gov.