Governor Newsom issues emergency proclamation to help Santa Cruz recover from destructive winter storms

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an emergency proclamation for Santa Cruz County to assist in recovery from the December 2024 winter storm that resulted in the partial collapse of Santa Cruz’s municipal wharf. 

The emergency proclamation authorizes the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services to provide assistance to Santa Cruz under the California Disaster Assistance Act, among other provisions.

The text of today’s emergency proclamation can be found here.

