To His Excellency Mr. Ahmad al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic for transitional period
AZERBAIJAN, February 14 - 14 February 2025, 18:58
Dear Mr. President,
I congratulate you on assuming the office of the President of the Syrian Arab Republic for the transitional period, and I wish you success in your responsible activities for the prosperity of the people of your country.
We attach great importance to the development of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Syria. Azerbaijan stands ready to provide the necessary support and assistance to your country during this important transitional phase.
Today, there are great opportunities for elevating the relations between Azerbaijan and Syria to a qualitatively new level and enrich our cooperation with new content. In this regard, I avail myself of this opportunity to invite you to visit Azerbaijan.
I convey my best wishes to you and wish peace, tranquillity and prosperity to the friendly people of Syria.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 14 February 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.