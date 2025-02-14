Fishing Regulations to Be Set at February Commission Meeting

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will vote on the 2025-26 Sport Fish and Commercial Fishing proclamations at its February 20-21 meeting at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Ray Bell Building. Committee meetings begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20 with full Commission proceedings Friday, Feb. 21 starting at 9 a.m.

TWRA Fisheries Division staff previewed the regulation changes at the first TFWC January meeting held in Dyersburg. The proposals for the sport fish and commercial fishing have been posted on the TWRA website. A public comment period was held Jan. 15 through Feb. 15.

The February meeting is the last scheduled meeting for five commissioners as they conclude their appointments of service. They include current Chairman Jimmy Granbery (Nashville), Wally Childress (Bogota), Bill Cox (Collierville), Tommy Woods (Piney Flats), and Hank Wright (Germantown).

Chairman Granbery appointed a nominating committee in the process for selection of the 2025-26 TFWC officers. The committee will present its nominations, and the full Commission will elect the new chairman, vice chairman, and secretary to serve.

The Legacy Award will be announced. The Legacy Award was founded in 2021 to recognize individuals who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to hunting, fishing, and other outdoor lifestyles of Tennessee.

A R3 (recruitment, retention, and reactivation) award will be presented. The award recognizes an individual who has made exemplary efforts in the program.

Award winners for the TWRA’s Biodiversity Biologist of the Year, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, Fisheries Division Biologist of the Year and Fisheries Technician of the Year will be introduced to the Commission.

---TWRA---