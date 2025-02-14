Submit Release
S. 273, Small Business Child Care Investment Act

S. 273 would authorize nonprofit childcare providers to receive loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Under current law, a business must be a for-profit enterprise to be eligible for SBA’s programs. The bill also would require SBA to report annually to the Congress on the number and amount of loans issued to nonprofit childcare providers.

Based on the costs of similar provisions, CBO expects that the additional costs to report to the Congress each year would total less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. CBO estimates that any change in the costs of SBA loans, which are subject to appropriation, would be insignificant. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriations.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aurora Swanson. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

