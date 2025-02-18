Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Saad and her husband Dr. Ahmed Elgammal the world-renowned Artificial Intelligence Scientist Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad with NYC Socialite and Philantrophist Jean Shafiroff and H.H Prince Mario Max Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad with Baroness Von Arnim

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esteemed cosmetic and implant dentist, Dr. Radwa Saad, recently attended the Quadrille Ball, one of New York City’s most elegant and highly anticipated philanthropic events. Held at the iconic Plaza Hotel, this exclusive black-tie affair continues its long-standing tradition of supporting higher education while bringing together distinguished guests from various spheres of influence.Dr. Saad, a leader in luxury cosmetic dentistry, is renowned for her expertise in smile transformations, digital dentistry, and high-end dental aesthetics. She was not only an honored guest at the Quadrille Ball but also a contributor to its noble cause, donating a premium dental service to the Silent Auction in support of transatlantic academic exchange programs. Additionally, Dr. Saad played a key role as one of the sponsors of the coveted goodie bags, gifting over 300 attendees with exclusive teeth whitening treatments and luxury oral care products from her premier practice, Dent Blanche Dental in Princeton, NJ.The Quadrille Ball, an annual tradition dating back to the 1960s, is a highly regarded charity event benefiting the Germanistic Society of America. The evening’s proceeds directly support merit-based scholarships, fostering educational opportunities for students pursuing studies in both Germany and the United States.Among the distinguished attendees was Mrs. Lya Pfeifer, the esteemed president of the Max Kade Foundation, an organization committed to funding academic and cultural exchange programs. Also gracing the event was New York philanthropist and socialite Jean Shafiroff, known for her unwavering dedication to charitable causes, as well as H.H. Prince Mario Max Schaumburg-Lippe, a notable European royal figure. Baron and Baroness, von Arnim, along with many members of New York’s elite, were also present to celebrate the evening’s grandeur and philanthropy. Among the attendees was Prof. Dr. Ahmed Elgammal , CEO of Playform.io and one of the world-renowned Artificial Intelligence Scientists and the AI Mastermind behind the famous Beethoven X, the AI experience.The event's public relations efforts were managed by Lawlor Media, ensuring widespread media coverage and recognition for the Quadrille Ball's noble cause. Additionally, Mr. Jean Baptiste Kresser served as the event's co-chair, playing a vital role in the evening's success.Dr. Saad’s presence at the Quadrille Ball further cements her reputation as a dental expert dedicated to not only transforming smiles but also giving back to the community. With over 20 years of experience in cosmetic and implant dentistry, she has become a sought-after practitioner for VIPs, celebrities, and high-profile individuals seeking exquisite dental care.Her practice, Dent Blanche Dental, is synonymous with luxury and cutting-edge dental technology, offering services such as same-day porcelain veneers, dental implants, professional Zoom teeth whitening, Invisalign, and SureSmile aligners. Patients looking for the best cosmetic dentist in Princeton, a premier implant dentist, or an emergency dentist in the 08540 area often turn to Dr. Saad for her artistic approach and unparalleled expertise.As a firm believer in elevating dentistry to an art form, Dr. Saad’s contribution to the Quadrille Ball reflects her commitment to making a lasting impact both in her profession and within the broader community. Her generosity in supporting higher education through her Silent Auction donation and goodie bag sponsorship underscores her passion for excellence, not just in cosmetic dentistry but also in fostering opportunities for the next generation of scholars.Speaking about her experience at the event, Dr. Saad stated, “It was an honor to be part of such a prestigious evening that celebrates education, culture, and philanthropy. Giving back is at the core of my philosophy, whether through dentistry or supporting causes that shape future leaders. I am thrilled to contribute to a cause that bridges academic excellence between the U.S. and Germany.”With her continuous involvement in elite philanthropic events and her unwavering commitment to top-tier dentistry, Dr. Radwa Saad remains a trailblazer in the world of cosmetic dentistry, bringing innovation, luxury, and generosity together in perfect harmony.For more information about Dr. Radwa Saad and her practice, visit www.dentblanchedental.com Media Contact: Dent Blanche DentalEmail: drsaad@dentblanchedental.comPhone: (609) 890-1888Website: www.dentblanchedental.com Dr. Radwa Saad BiographyDr. Radwa Saad is an award-winning cosmetic and implant dentist with over 20 years of experience in the field. A Fellow and a Mastership of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI) and an Invisalign Preferred Provider, Dr. Saad has redefined luxury dental care with her state-of-the-art digital dentistry techniques. She is the founder of Dent Blanche Dental in Princeton, NJ, a premier dental practice recognized for its high-end, patient-focused care. Dr. Saad has been featured in multiple publications for her expertise in smile design, dental implants, and aesthetic dentistry. She continues to lead the way in digital dental innovation, mentoring fellow dentists and delivering exceptional, life-changing smile transformations. She is also the host of " The Wonder Tooth Podcast " a dental podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Audible and youtube.

