ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in defending the Trump administration against politically motivated lawsuits aimed at blocking efforts to eliminate federal waste, fraud, and abuse.

“In 2024, Georgia sent a clear message by electing President Trump and his efforts to deliver on the America First agenda,” said Carr. “Taxpayers deserve transparency and accountability, and we stand ready to defend the administration’s work to cut waste and ensure their hard-earned dollars are spent responsibly."

Under President Trump’s leadership, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was tasked with identifying and eliminating billions in federal fraud. Estimates suggest between $233 billion and $521 billion are lost to fraud each year. Now, partisan lawsuits are trying to block the administration from accessing the data needed to stop it.

Carr asserts that Article II of the Constitution gives President Trump the authority to direct executive branch agencies and urges the court to allow his administration to continue its work.

Joining Carr in filing this brief are the attorneys general of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and Utah.

Find a copy of the brief here .