Job Announcement - Administrative Assistant-Juvenile Court

Title of Immediate Supervisor: Director of Juvenile Court or Juvenile Court Supervisor

Accountable For (Job Titles): None

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

The Administrative Assistant-Juvenile Court provides a variety of administrative, secretarial, and support activities for juvenile court services or court referees. Duties, depending upon assignment, typically involve typing; processing and distributing documents in regards to hearings; scheduling of juvenile informal adjustment proceedings; answering department phones; maintaining department files and records; handling restitution payments; backup court recording responsibilities, or other administrative support activities in the office of assignment. If assigned, makes a verbatim record of district and juvenile court proceedings using audio equipment, creates and maintains annotations/tags, notes appearances and essential events during the proceedings. Performs courtroom duties.