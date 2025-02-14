Fort Buchanan mobilizes troops by land, by sea, by air

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico –

Approximately 200 U.S. Soldiers and specialized military equipment from the Army Reserve 266th Ordnance Company and the Army Reserve 398th Finance Company, assigned to the 1st Mission Support Command, were recently mobilized to the Middle East in an interagency effort coordinated by the installation's Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) and the Surface Distribution and Deployment Command, which included land, sea and air transportation strategic planning and execution.

According to Javier Rivera, head of the LRC transportation division, the mobilization of troops included the hauling of equipment from different points on the island to the port of Ponce, contracting an intercontinental cargo ship, contracting buses for the movement of military personnel to the Carolina airport, as well as contracting a chartered plane.

"The approximate cost of this mobilization is around 2 million dollars, and it is a clear example of the strategic importance of Fort Buchanan and its ability to project military force from Puerto Rico to any place and at any time," said Rivera.

Rivera indicated that this mobilization is unrelated to the Department of Defense's current mission on the southern border of the United States.

"We began coordinating this mobilization a year ago. However, if it is necessary to coordinate missions on the border, we are ready to do so," added Rivera.

Col. Jose R. Ruiz went to the airport to accompany the Soldiers before their departure for the nine-month mobilization.

"This has been a very rigorous process that included a lot of training for the Soldiers and training for their families. Without a doubt, these Soldiers are prepared for their mission, and I know they will do a great job," said Ruiz.

Meanwhile, Staff Sgt. Nelson Medina Caballero expressed his expectations regarding this mission in the Middle East.

"I hope this mobilization will provide me with the necessary experience to continue progressing in the U.S. Army. I am grateful for my team and the great work they do. I feel very prepared for this mission," said Medina Caballero, a native of Yabucoa and who was selected as the 2024 Army Reserve Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, from among more than 190,000 troops from across the United States.

With an annual investment in the local economy of more than $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty, Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps, and Navy Reserve personnel. Its mission is to serve as a readiness-enabling platform to facilitate military personnel's deployment around the globe.