Job Announcement - Administrative Assistant-Juvenile Court
Title of Immediate Supervisor: Director of Juvenile Court or Juvenile Court Supervisor
Accountable For (Job Titles): None
FLSA Status: Non-Exempt
The Administrative Assistant-Juvenile Court provides a variety of administrative, secretarial, and support activities for juvenile court services or court referees. Duties, depending upon assignment, typically involve typing; processing and distributing documents in regards to hearings; scheduling of juvenile informal adjustment proceedings; answering department phones; maintaining department files and records; handling restitution payments; backup court recording responsibilities, or other administrative support activities in the office of assignment. If assigned, makes a verbatim record of district and juvenile court proceedings using audio equipment, creates and maintains annotations/tags, notes appearances and essential events during the proceedings. Performs courtroom duties.
- Answers department phones, greets visitors, screens telephone calls and correspondence, provides information, and explains policies and procedures or refers as appropriate. Opens and sorts office mail. Responds to requests for information at the request of the department or refers materials to the appropriate party.
- Arranges for the scheduling of informal proceedings with court officers and ensures all other parties are notified and all court documents are in order.
- Prepares, maintains, and disposes of case files. Receives and disburses restitution recording all monies received and disbursed.
- Prepares various statistical summary reports requested of the office.
- Accurately records court and jury trial proceedings through the use of audio recording equipment in person or via remote recording. Responsibilities also require creating and maintaining annotations/tags, taking court notes during hearings to identify appearances, essential events, and to locate and playback prior testimony. May require travel to other counties within a unit for court proceedings assigned to a district judge or referee.
- Drafts and prepares other correspondence using word processing software from dictation, handwritten documents, or verbal dictation.
- Receives incoming juvenile referrals; inputs data into the database; tracks and monitors court dispositions and updates case management records.
- Performs special projects and administrative functions as assigned. Tracks department expenditures and budget levels. Arranges conference calls, coordinates and sets-up video conferences, prepares meeting minutes, maintains general office files and databases, purchases office supplies, makes travel arrangements, prepares travel expense vouchers, notarizes documents, publishes legal notices in newspapers, and maintains and coordinates staff calendars.
- Performs other duties of a comparable level or type.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.