Office Of Historic Preservation 2024 Year in Review

From Lower Mills to Orient Heights, Charlestown to Hyde Park, 2024 was a transformative and productive year for Boston's Office of Historic Preservation.

In 2024, the Office of Historic Preservation, which includes the Archaeology Department, the Commemoration Commission, the Boston Landmarks Commission, and the 10 historic districts, had a productive year working on a wide range of projects. In collaboration with our stakeholders, both within City Hall and the broader community, our team worked to redefine what historic preservation means in terms of affordable housing, environmental stewardship, and preserving Boston's unique sense of place, which is recognized worldwide. Some of this work includes:

+1,230 Calls Taken

+20,000 Emails WRITTEN

13 Massachusetts Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Support Letters Issued

98 Demolition Delay Applications Processed

4 Historic Survey RATING Upgrades

12 OFFICE TO HOUSING PROJECTS REVIEWED WITH THE BOSTON PLANNING DEPARTMENT

32 COMMISSIONERS APPOINTED/REAPPOINTED

53 ARCHITECTURAL VIOLATIONS ISSUED

LANDMARKS

In partnership with Mayor Wu and the Boston City Council, the Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) had one of its most productive years to date, landmarking 12 structures within the city limits. Notable landmarks include the Beaux-Arts masterpiece, The Jewelers Building (Downtown), the Alexander Parris-designed North and South Market Buildings (Downtown), and Horticultural Hall (Fenway/Kenmore Square). Residents of the Historic Beacon Hill District, the city's first historic district, successfully petitioned both the City and the State House to expand the district to the southern side of Cambridge Street. In 2024, the Department also began utilizing its Survey Grant for East Boston. Over the past two fiscal years, the team has been updating the East Boston Neighborhood Survey with the aid of a matching grant from the Massachusetts Historical Commission. These neighborhood surveys and updates are part of the staff's ongoing work to identify historical and cultural resources. The surveys provide thorough and accurate historical and architectural information about the buildings throughout Boston’s many and varied neighborhoods. Now let's take a look at what some of the agencies inside the office have been up to.

ARCHAEOLOGY

The Archaeology Team was also hard at work in 2024, uncovering hidden histories all over the City. These projects include:

Published original research on the Battle of Bunker Hill ahead of the 250th anniversary in June 2025, including a map of properties in 1775 Charlestown, a 1775 Charlestown census, digitized fire loss claims documents, and more.

Completed the cataloging, shelving and labeling of the archaeology department’s 2400+ book library in collaboration with our incredible volunteers.

Completed Institute of Museum and Sciences-funded Smith Site processing and digitization project.

Added 259 names to the List of Known Enslaved People in Boston .

Began ‘ Mapping Slavery in Boston ’ project, researching properties in Boston where enslaved individuals once lived and identifying their present-day locations.

HISTORIC COMMISSIONS

The Boston Landmarks Commission and the 10 historic districts also processed over 1,110 design review applications and held nearly 130 hearings, subcommittees, and public meetings for existing landmarks and historic districts. Together, these applications represent an estimated $1.4 billion in investments in the buildings, neighborhoods, and landscapes that define Boston’s past, present, and future. Let’s review the breakdown of investments by commission.

37 Applications, $34,575,679 in investments Notable Project: 358 Chestnut Hill Avenue (Brighton) – Approved in November, this project will replace a non-contributing office structure with a 30-unit apartment building and retail space at ground level. The design was approved with a bold, modern approach that remains contextually appropriate for a historic district.

324 Applications, $39,006,792 in investments Notable Project: 18 Commonwealth Avenue - In August 2024 the Back Bay Architectural Commission approved the restoration of the front facade of the property to its original design. This five-story stone rowhouse was constructed as a single family residence for Lydia Gray Ward circa 1864. In 1942 the building was converted into a lodging house and its facade was extensively altered sometime after 1946.

9 Applications, $568,920 in investments

69 Applications, $154,707,455 in investments Notable Project: Esplanade Visitors Center - The Boston Landmarks Commission approved a design for a new visitor's center at the Charles River Esplanade. The new energy efficient building and landscape will include community spaces and recreational opportunities for the residents of Boston, as well as a maintenance operations center and office space for the Esplanade Association.

26 Applications, $4,662,707 in investments Notable Project: 7 Channel Center Street – Approved in March, this project will replace an existing three-story building, the demolition of which is permitted by the study report for the district. The new nine-story building’s design reflects the historic context of Channel Center Street while incorporating contemporary elements.

25 Applications, $124,944,271 in investments Notable Project: 273 Highland Street – In June 2024, the HPACD approved the construction of a new 23-unit affordable rental housing building on a vacant lot. The building was designed to be energy-positive while integrating the character-defining features of the recently designated Highland Park Architectural Conservation District.

210 Applications, $226,126,581 in investments Notable Project: 2024 District Expansion – After years of advocacy from residents of the Beacon Hill Community and in collaboration with the Boston Transportation Department, Governor Maura Healey authorized an expansion of the district on July 3, 2024. The new boundaries bring the northern border of the district to the south side of Cambridge Street, incorporating all properties between Charles River Circle and Bowdoin Street into the district.

362 Applications, $808,769,386 in investments Notable Project: IBA Solar Panels – Approved in November, this project brings green energy to a collection of buildings owned and operated by Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción (IBA), known as Villa Victoria. This is the largest collection of approved solar panels in the district.

17 Applications, $33,062,376 in investments Notable Project: 70 St. Botolph Street – In June 2024, the SBAACDC voted to approve the final iteration of necessary repairs to the Boston Housing Authority (BHA) high-rise multifamily residential property to increase accessibility. The BHA worked carefully with the Commission to create district-appropriate signage for the building.

APPLICATION APPROVAL RATES

When an applicant submits a request, each application for changes to a landmark or historic district is carefully reviewed by staff for compliance with the guidelines of that district or landmark. Staff works closely with each applicant to achieve the best possible outcome. As a result, the vast majority of the applications processed by Boston's Historic Commissions (approximately 75%) were approved, with 13% still in process. Less than 1% of all applications were denied.

Commemoration Commission

The Commemoration Commission has completed its first full year, having held its inaugural meeting on January 16, 2024. At the time of the first meeting, the Commission had 44 members, with 29 having been sworn in during the preceding months. Since then, two commissioners have departed, and we are currently in the process of vetting and swearing in their replacements.

During the October 2024 Commemoration Commission meeting, the commissioners voted unanimously to recommend that the City Council consider amending the original ordinance to reduce the quorum requirements, as the current requirement of 23 members has proven difficult to attain. These proposed amendments will also address the function of the existing subcommittees to better support the goals outlined in the ordinance.

The three subcommittees began meeting in February. The total number of meetings held is as follows:

Commemoration Commission Quarterly Meetings: 4

Legislation and Preservation Tools Meetings: 10

Timelines, Archives, and Curricula Meetings: 10

Events, Exhibits, and Trails Meetings: 9

The Commemoration Commission Manager, Genesis Pimentel, is regularly collaborating with many community stakeholders and organizations, such as Bunker Hill 250 (April-June 2025) for their commemorations, as well as with residents from East Boston, the City of Chelsea, and Revolution 250 on the commemorations for the Battle of Chelsea Creek 250 (Memorial Day Weekend 2025). She continues to foster a number of other important stakeholder relationships. If you are interested in reaching out to her for any commemorative events or activities, please email commemoration@boston.gov. There is also regular collaboration and support between the Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment, the Mayor’s Office of Partnerships, and many more City departments that will have an impact on future commemorations.

Each subcommittee is working on projects for larger City considerations. The Legislation and Preservation Tools subcommittee is working on a memorandum to recommend reforms to Article 85 of the Boston Zoning Code, which governs the demolition delay of significant buildings. The Timelines, Archives, and Curricula subcommittee is working with the Boston Public Library to create a database of archives that will serve as a clearinghouse or stepping stone for research. The subcommittee is also working with the Leventhal Map Center to provide mapping for historic spaces and places as a tool for Boston Public Schools. In addition, the subcommittee is working with Boston Public Schools to sort archival resources by grade, provide services from the organizations they are a part of, and more. The Events, Exhibits, and Trails subcommittee has been discussing the creation of a Marker Program, including how to develop standards and criteria for potential markers.

A CLOSING MESSAGE FROM OUR DIRECTOR , KATHY KOTTARIDIS

As we enter the new year, the Office of Historic Preservation proudly reflects on a year of remarkable achievements made possible by the dedication of its 15 employees, who worked tirelessly to preserve and protect Boston’s rich history. From assisting homeowners with historically appropriate improvements and leading vital archaeological excavations that uncover hidden stories of the past, to engaging the public in planning major celebrations, including the nation’s 250th birthday and Boston’s upcoming 400th anniversary, the team has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to honoring the city’s diverse heritage.

At a time when Boston continues to grow as a desirable place to live and work, the Office of Historic Preservation plays a key role in Mayor Michelle Wu’s progressive efforts to build more housing and make Boston one of the most sustainable cities in the country. The challenge will always be balancing the city’s growth with the preservation of its historic character, ensuring that our most meaningful places anchor Boston’s future.

To navigate the demands of new housing and development, we remain dedicated to fostering thoughtful collaboration with our neighborhoods, so that we preserve Boston’s uniqueness while fostering a vibrant and inclusive city for generations to come. We look forward to hearing from you, and to another year of impact and achievement.