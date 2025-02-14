Night lane closures on Kaʻahumanu Avenue for paving work
KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users that eastbound and westbound lanes of Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue will be closed for paving work associated with the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project.
The work will take place from 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19 until 5:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20.
The closures are:
- All westbound lanes on Kaʻahumanu Avenue.
- The eastbound left-turn pocket and one eastbound through lane on Kaʻahumanu Avenue.
Two eastbound lanes on Kaʻahumanu Avenue will remain open between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue. Right turns from Kāne Street onto Kaʻahumanu Avenue will be allowed. Left turns from Kahului Beach Road onto Kaʻahumanu Avenue in the eastbound direction will also be permitted.
Highway users heading west on Kaʻahumanu Avenue may detour to Lono Avenue to Kamehameha Avenue and use Kāne Street to connect with Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kahului Beach Road.
See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/Detour.png
For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation/ and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.