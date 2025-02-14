Attorney General Josh Kaul Issues Statement in Case Involving DOGE’s Access to Confidential Treasury Data

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today issued the below statement relating to today’s court hearing in a case that Wisconsin and 18 other states filed against the Trump Administration to stop unauthorized access to Americans’ private information and sensitive data held by the Treasury Department.

“Wisconsinites don’t want Elon Musk’s DOGE team to have access to their social security numbers and other information that should be kept confidential.

“We took action to end DOGE’s access to sensitive Treasury Department data, and we quickly obtained a favorable temporary order. The court should continue to protect people’s data by issuing a preliminary injunction.”