Spencer: A Heartfelt Biography of Love, Loss, and the Urgent Call for Change

The heartfelt biography Spencer by Felton Hudson, released on October 10, 2023, and now available on Amazon Kindle, shares a powerful story of love, tragedy, and remembrance. This touching memoir recounts the life of Charles Spencer Hudson, a New Orleans bartender whose life was tragically cut short by senseless violence. Through this poignant narrative, Hudson honors Spencer's memory while addressing a pressing societal issue.

Spencer is a moving portrayal of a man who lived a remarkable life. A well-educated and worldly individual, Charles Spencer Hudson, affectionately called "Spencer" by his loved ones, had traveled to over 90 countries and brought joy to everyone he encountered. For over two decades, he worked in a New Orleans bar, where his presence left a lasting impression on the community. Tragically, his life was taken by an act of violence—a stark reminder of today’s escalating crime wave. Hudson’s book delves into the beauty of Spencer’s life, the tragedy of his untimely death, and the broader societal need for justice and safety. Readers will connect deeply with Spencer’s story and gain a new perspective on the human cost of violence.

Felton Hudson’s Spencer is more than a biography; it’s a call to action. With a heartfelt narrative that highlights the fragility of life and the need for change, Hudson hopes to inspire readers to advocate for a safer, more just society. This book is a must-read for anyone seeking to honor the personal stories behind alarming statistics.

Discover Spencer’s extraordinary life and join the fight against senseless violence. Spencer by Felton Hudson is available now on Amazon Kindle. Purchase your copy today and be part of the change.

