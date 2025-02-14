Data Foundation Launches SAFE-Track: New Anonymous, Encrypted Portal to Document Federal Data and Evidence Changes

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Foundation today announced the launch of SAFE-Track (Secure Anonymous Federal Evidence, Data and Analysis Tracking) , a new secure, encrypted portal that enables confidential reporting of impacts from recent changes to federal evidence and data activities. This initiative responds to reports of significant disruptions affecting private sector research firms, federal contractors, and ongoing evaluation projects across government."We are hearing initial reports from our private sector partners in the data and evaluation communities about widespread effects on America's evidence infrastructure, from mass layoffs at research firms to the premature termination of critical studies," said Dr. Nick Hart, President and CEO of the Data Foundation. "Through SAFE-Track, we aim to systematically understand these impacts and inform policymakers while protecting the privacy and security of those sharing information."SAFE-Track ( www.safe-track.org ) provides:-Complete anonymity for submissions-End-to-end encryption of all data-No requirement for email or personal identification-Option for secure follow-up communication through anonymous conversation codes-Protections against collection of personally identifiable informationThe Data Foundation is particularly interested in documenting:-Business impacts on private sector firms and contractors-Effects on ongoing research and evaluation projects-Implications for evidence-based policymaking-Challenges in implementing the Evidence Act's requirements-Real-time impacts on government effectiveness and efficiency"This secure platform will help the Data Foundation gather information about how recent changes affect the data and evaluation community's ability to measure government performance and ensure taxpayer dollars are spent effectively," added Hart. "Understanding these impacts is essential for supporting the bipartisan commitment to evidence-based policymaking established by the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act, which President Trump signed into law in 2019."The Data Foundation emphasizes that submissions should avoid including personally identifiable information or confidential business information unless respondents specifically choose to be identified. The Foundation will use aggregated findings to inform Congress, the White House, and other stakeholders about the scope and scale of impacts while maintaining strict confidentiality of individual responses.For confidential, anonymous feedback:Submit through the Data Foundation’s SAFE-Track Portal: www.safe-track.org For public, identifiable feedback:-Record a video testimonial: https://vocalvideo.com/c/2025-data-impacts -Send written responses: impact@datafoundation.orgThe Data Foundation will continue monitoring changes in federal data and evidence activities while serving as a trusted voice for advancing responsible data practices that enhance government effectiveness, efficiency, and public trust.Frequently Asked Questions About the Data Foundation’s SAFE-Track Secure Feedback PortalQ: How do I know my information will be kept confidential?A: SAFE-Track (Secure Anonymous Federal Evidence, Data and Analysis Tracking) uses an encrypted, anonymous submission platform that does not collect IP addresses, email addresses, or any identifying information unless you specifically choose to provide it. All submissions are encrypted end-to-end and stored securely. The platform requires no login or personal information to submit feedback.Q: What will the Data Foundation do with the information I provide?A: The Data Foundation will analyze submissions to identify patterns, trends, and systemic impacts across the data and evaluation community. We will use aggregated findings to inform policymakers and stakeholders about the scope and scale of changes while maintaining strict confidentiality of individual responses. No individual submission will be shared without explicit permission.Q: Can I update or add to my submission later?A: Yes. When you submit feedback, you'll receive a unique conversation code. You can use this code to securely add information or respond to follow-up questions without revealing your identity. The code is only known to you and can be used at https://ansr.me/reply/ Q: What kind of information should I include in my submission?A: We encourage you to share specific examples of impacts on projects, programs, or operations - such as contract terminations, staff reductions, or data access issues. Please avoid including personally identifiable information or confidential business information unless you specifically choose to be identified. Focus on concrete examples that illustrate how changes affect work products, timelines, or deliverables.Q: How will I know if my information makes a difference?A: The Data Foundation will regularly publish aggregated updates about the impacts we're documenting through this initiative. While we cannot respond to individual anonymous submissions, your input will help inform our advocacy efforts and communications with policymakers about the real-world effects of recent changes.Q: How can I support the Data Foundation's work on SAFE-Track and other initiatives?A: The Data Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that relies on charitable contributions to advance our mission of improving government, business, and society through open data and evidence-informed public policy. To support our work, you can make a tax-deductible donation at http://www.datafoundation.org/pages/donate . Your contribution helps us maintain critical initiatives like SAFE-Track and advocate for effective, efficient government through data and evidence.About the Data FoundationThe Data Foundation is a Washington, DC-based, non-profit, non-partisan organization. Through initiatives like SAFE-Track (Secure Anonymous Federal Evidence, Data and Analysis Tracking), it serves as a trusted authority on the use of open, accessible data to fuel a more efficient, effective, and accountable government; spark innovation; and provide insights to the country's most pressing challenges. The Data Foundation conducts research, facilitates collaborative thought leadership, and promotes advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data and evidence. The Data Foundation’s Center for Evidence Capacity works to strengthen evidence-building functions across government through research, education, and technical assistance to support effective implementation of laws like the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act. The Data Foundation is recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency and by Charity Navigator as a 4-Star non-profit. To learn more, visit www.datafoundation.org . (LEI: 254900I43CTC59RFW495)SAFE-Track access is available at www.safe-track.org and on the Data Foundation website.

