From the High Seas to High Spirits: Former Cruise Director Creates Adventures in Active Adult Living

A premier 55+ apartment community in Fredericksburg, Virginia has Eric Brouman, a former cruise director, changing the face of entertainment for older adults.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine securing a spot on a year-round luxury cruise experience right on land—where entertainment is world-class, social life is thriving, and designed to feel like your favorite vacation. That’s the reality for active adults at Jubilation by Silver Companies , a premier 55+ apartment community in Fredericksburg, Virginia. With Eric Brouman , a former cruise director, leading the entertainment program, members enjoy a vibrant and engaging lifestyle designed for today’s active seniors.With extensive experience in comedy, magic, and cruise entertainment, Brouman continuously transforms Jubilation into a hub of events and activities. He curates a lineup of live performances, interactive experiences, and theme nights that rival the best entertainment found at sea.“Getting people to smile, getting people to laugh…is the best part of my job,” says Eric Brouman, Entertainment Director at Jubilation by Silver Companies. “My philosophy is to provide programming that is uplifting, inclusive, and brings people together and gives them a sense of joy, laughter, and brings connection.”From live music and comedy shows to pianists, magicians, and dance nights, Jubilation offers an ever-changing schedule of entertainment tailored to active adults. With multiple events each week, there’s always something to look forward to.A Resort-Style Experience for Active AdultsFor those looking to stay active and engaged, Jubilation offers a diverse range of activities beyond performances. Fitness classes range from gentle yoga to water aerobics to strength training designed specifically for seniors. When it comes to entertainment, there is something for everyone with events like dance classes, Super Bowl watch gathering, wine tastings, themed parties, and much more.A Seamless Transition from Cruise Life to Active Adult LivingFor Eric Brouman, bringing his expertise to the 55+ community has been a natural fit. “Senior living chose me,” he says. “I interact with members daily, just like I did on a ship. But here, they don’t leave after a week—this is their home, and I’m lucky to be a part of it.”The strong sense of camaraderie at Jubilation is what makes it truly special. Brouman notes that he is welcomed like family, sharing laughter, stories, and unforgettable moments with members every day.Jubilation by Silver Companies is redefining active adult living by combining the luxury of resort living with the warmth of a close-knit community. For more information on Jubilation visit www.jubilation.com or call 540-299-1563.About Jubilation by Silver CompaniesJubilation by Silver Companies is a luxury 55+ active adult community in Fredericksburg, Virginia, offering a vibrant and maintenance-free lifestyle for retirees and older adults. Designed for those seeking resort-style living, Jubilation features world-class entertainment, upscale dining, and diverse social and recreational activities. With a strong focus on hospitality, safety, and community engagement, members enjoy an enriching and active lifestyle while families gain peace of mind knowing their loved ones are thriving. For more information, visit www.jubilation.com or call 540-299-1563.

