Ledgre’s User-Friendly Accounting Software Seeks to Alleviate Tax Season Stress for Landlords

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ledgre’s highly anticipated rental property accounting software hit the market early this February, offering a brand-new solution for landlords and property managers of all sizes. The user-friendly accounting software and its tax tools are free through the 2025 tax season.

Ledgre, built by landlords for landlords, is robust rental property accounting software that simplifies and automates accounting and tax season for its users. With Plaid integration, account holders can securely sync their bank accounts and credit cards, which saves them from individually tracking each financial transaction for their records. Ledgre also supports data imports via CSV, manual entry, and integration with select property management software to streamline initial setup and year-round financial organization.

For real estate investors this tax season, Ledgre also supports the generation of landlord-specific tax forms, including Schedule E and Form 8825. The software organizes and categorizes users’ rental income and expenses, simplifying the arduous process of filing taxes for landlords while maximizing their deductions.

Additional features included:

Robust financial reporting tools, including P&Ls

Portfolio performance tracking

Automated expense categorization

Expert support from property investment specialists

Clean and simple user experience

And more!

Getting started with Ledgre is easy and risk-free. To learn more, visit https://ledgre.ai/.

About Ledgre:

Ledgre is all-in-one accounting software for landlords, built to automate and simplify the process of bookkeeping and tax preparation for rental properties. With its cutting-edge user interface and array of financial reporting features, Ledgre fosters growth and organization for landlords through every step of their finances.

