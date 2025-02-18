Steamboat Base Village® Development Opportunity: 59-acre, Ski-in, 5-star Hotels and Shops, at the Steamboat Ski Area

Steamboat Base Village at the Steamboat Ski Area Steamboat Base Village - Below Pioneer Ridge Steamboat Base Village - Conceptual Design

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Grant, Managing Partner of the FallsCreek Group LLC, and owners of the future 59-acre Steamboat Base Village® property at the Steamboat Ski Area, in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, "Ski Town USA®", are now accepting applications and reviewing offers from development companies and or financial institutions for the development of the Steamboat Base Village®. This property is the only remaining location for the development of a ski-in base village and north entrance (second access) to the Steamboat Ski Area!

Mr. Grant stated the need for the Steamboat Base Village® is indisputable. The new posh village and the north entrance to the Steamboat Ski Area would transform the Ski Area into one of the greatest ski resorts in North America and possibly open hundreds of acres of expert ski terrain to the north.

The 59-acre Steamboat Base Village® property is a major opportunity for Steamboat Springs and is one of the most significant proposed developments at the Steamboat Ski Area. This development has the potential to reshape, not only the Steamboat Ski Area, but also the broader landscape surrounding Steamboat Springs.

Steamboat is the second-largest ski area in Colorado with 3,741 acres. Steamboat is also the largest ski area in the world that utilizes a single ski base to accommodate approximately 1.4 million skiers annually; an average of over 10,000 skiers daily. The IKON pass and Steamboat’s two gondolas have dramatically increased the quantity of skiers at Steamboat, which is an anomaly for a ski area of this magnitude.

Significance of the Steamboat Base Village® Property

The 59-acre Steamboat Base Village® property would add a second entrance to the ski area from the north for quick access to the ski area and its elite ski terrain. There is a possibility of opening up more expert ski terrain to the north from the Steamboat Base Village®. The Steamboat Base Village® would feature the most contemporary facilities in the ski industry. The slope-side village would feature five-star hotels and residence club accommodations fitted with the finest appointments. Boutique posh shops would provide a unique shopping experience. The contemporary village would have a look and feel of permanence. The Steamboat Base Village® will be nestled creekside featuring aspen tree-lined walking paths through the Routt National Forest. The village adjoins the Steamboat Ski Area and the town of Steamboat Springs.

