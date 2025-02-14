2025 minimum wage increases confirmed

CANADA, February 14 - B.C.’s lowest-paid workers will see a 2.6% wage increase on June 1, 2025, keeping pace with inflation.

The general minimum wage increases from $17.40 to $17.85 per hour. This follows the changes made in spring 2024 to the Employment Standards Act, which mandated annual wage increases.

“Minimum wage earners are vulnerable to jumps in the price of groceries, rent and gas,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Labour. “That’s why we took action last year to ensure the minimum wage keeps up with the cost of living so workers don’t fall further behind.”

Minimum wage rates for residential caretakers, live-in home-support workers, camp leaders and app-based ride-hailing and delivery services workers will receive the same 2.6% increase on June 1. On Dec. 31, 2025, the minimum piece rates for 15 hand-harvested crops will also increase by the same percentage.

“Making minimum wage, I know how important this increase is for workers,” said Olivia Brand, who works at the Burquitlam Liquor Store in Coquitlam. “It’s vital for government to continue to raise the minimum wage in line with inflation because it helps workers like me cover everyday expenses more easily and it shows us our hard work is valued.”

The minimum wage rates increase on June 1 of each year, except for the minimum agricultural piece rates that increase on Dec. 31 of each year to ensure crop producers will not have to adjust wages in the middle of the harvesting season.

The changes align with government priorities to help lift more people out of poverty, make life more affordable, and build a strong and fair economy for B.C.

Quotes:

Philip Aguirre, owner of Old Surrey Restaurant, and executive director of the Newton Business Improvement Association –

“Supporting workers is crucial for the success of my business. When my employees are paid a fair minimum wage, they feel appreciated and that translates into a more positive work environment. It also leads to higher efficiency and lower turnover, two things every business owner strives for.”

Fred Soofi, former employer, Pasta Polo, Coquitlam –

“As a small-business owner for the past 40 years, whenever the government increases the minimum wage, I have always been supportive. I firmly believe it benefits businesses by increasing the productivity and morale of employees. I appreciate our government in B.C. implementing annual minimum wage increases, which are going to help workers and families with the high cost of living we are facing at the present time.”

Learn More:

For more information about B.C.’s minimum wage, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/employment-standards-advice/employment-standards/wages/minimum-wage

For more information about TogetherBC, B.C.’s poverty-reduction strategy, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/british-columbians-our-governments/initiatives-plans-strategies/poverty-reduction-strategy/togetherbc.pdf

For more information about B.C. legislation, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/Legislation

