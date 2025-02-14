Port of Douglas CBP Officers Arrest an Ecuadoran National in a Foiled Alien Smuggling Attempt

DOUGLAS, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Area Port of Douglas foiled an alien smuggling attempt by a teenager and arrest a 28-year-old Ecuadoran national.

On February 11, 2025, at approximately 5:12 p.m. a 16-year-old, United States Citizen male approached the primary vehicle lane and presented himself for inspection. The minor was driving a Toyota Tacoma truck accompanied by an adult passenger. The passenger provided an Arizona State Identification card and claimed to be a United States citizen.

The CBP Officer conducted the primary inspection and suspected the passenger was not the true bearer of the Arizona State Identification card. The vehicle and passengers were referred to secondary inspection.

In secondary, the minor stated that the adult male was his friend. Further examination revealed no relation between the two. The Arizona State Identification card presented by the adult passenger was determined to be an original, however it did not correspond to the passenger.

A systems check revealed the adult passenger to be a 28-year-old- Ecuadoran national. The man had an extradition warrant from the state of New York which stemmed from a fatal hit and run.

The minor was placed under arrest the Ecuadoran national was turned over to Douglas Police Department and transported to the Cochise County jail to await extradition.

The CBP Officer’s due diligence, experience and skills impeded the entry of a wanted criminal.

“We remain committed to upholding our nation’s immigration laws and the safety of the American public” said Martin Gomez, Area Port Director for Douglas.

