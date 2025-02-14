Burke Williams Spa Announces Closure of San Francisco Location Amid Growing Safety Concerns

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bill and Theresa Armour, founders of Burke Williams Spa , announced the closure of the company’s San Francisco location effective April 28, 2025. This heartbreaking decision comes after the continuous deterioration of the downtown conditions, which has made it impossible for Burke Williams to continue providing a safe environment for its employees and guests.Burke Williams Spa in San Francisco was a personal and professional goal for the Armours, who both lived in the Bay Area prior to the start of Burke Williams. Its spa has been a 16,000 sq. ft haven of relaxation and well-being for nearly two decades. However, the past few years the spa has been facing extreme safety concerns for its staff and guests due to a rise in crime, thefts, and violent incidents in the surrounding area. The city's leaders and legislation have allowed and ignored the issue, which has only exacerbated the problem. The closure of the majority of businesses in the area, including major anchor stores like Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's, has left a void in the downtown retail district. With the San Francisco Centre nearly empty with only 20-30% occupancy, its environment feels like a shadow of its former self—a stark contrast to the vibrant and bustling hub it once was, filled with energy and activity.Despite efforts to ensure safety, including hiring security to escort their guests and staff, the situation in San Francisco has become untenable. “Our closure is devastating to our valuable employees, who are the healers of the San Francisco community, some of whom have been with us for nearly 20 years,” said Bill Armour. “We built Burke Williams to offer a peaceful sanctuary for all, but we can no longer ignore the risks our team and guests face. This decision has left nearly 100 skilled healers without their livelihoods—many of whom have dedicated decades to caring for and serving this community— and now face the heartbreaking reality of no comparable opportunities in the area to continue their life’s work.”The closure of the San Francisco location marks the end of Burke Williams Spa's Bay Area era, although the company will continue to operate its other California locations. It also signifies the closure of one of the most prominent wellness destinations, leaving a void in the city’s self-care and relaxation scene. Despite this, Burke Williams remains hopeful about returning to San Francisco in the future to once again serve its loyal guests in the city.About Burke Williams SpaBurke Williams Spa is a luxury wellness destination offering a wide range of spa services designed to help individuals relax, rejuvenate, and unwind. Founded in 1984 by Bill and Theresa Armour, the brand has built its reputation on providing exceptional service in a serene, upscale environment. With locations throughout California, Burke Williams Spa remains dedicated to delivering world-class spa experiences that allow guests to escape and find peace of mind.

